Fort Smith police: Two people detained after chase related to gunshot call near Northside High School

FORT SMITH -- Police detained two people following a brief vehicle pursuit Thursday afternoon related to a shots fired call near Northside High School on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the alleged shooting call about 10 a.m., which was later determined to have happened at the intersection of North 21st and H streets.

The school is about half a mile away at 2301 N. B St.

A police report states no injuries have been reported, but footage in the area confirmed gunshots did occur and captured a suspect vehicle -- a dark-colored SUV -- leaving the scene. It states that the two detained people were inside of the Chevrolet Traverse sought in connection with the shooting call, and the investigation is ongoing.