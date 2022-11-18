FYI Calendar: Boutique Show in Rogers, Book Festival in Bella Vista, ‘Seussical Kids’ in Fort Smith

Today

NWA Boutique Show -- VIP Earlybird Shopping, 9-11 a.m. today; Girls Night Out, 5-9 p.m. today; general admission shopping, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Rogers Convention Center. $8 & up. nwaboutiqueshow.com.

Mandala Stone Painting -- 3:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library. Free. Register at fortsmithlibrary.org by Nov. 17.

Best in Glass -- Turn Up the Heat with Chef Timothy Ordway, 6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Hartseer" -- Devised theater presented by the UAFS Drama Club, 7 p.m. today-Saturday with a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday, Breedlove Auditorium at UAFS. $10. 788-7300.

"Stones in His Pockets" -- What happens when big-time Hollywood descends on a small town in Ireland, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $25-$57. theatre2.org or 777-7477.

Saturday

Free Pet Vaccine Clinic -- Hosted by Best Friends Animal Society, 9-11 a.m., J.B. Hunt parking lot in Lowell. bestfriends.org/nwa.

Super Saturday -- "Beyond the Circle Dancers," 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Seussical Kids" -- Presented by Community School of the Arts, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., St. Boniface Auditorium, 201 N. 19th St. in Fort Smith. $12. 434-2020 or csafortsmith.org/stars-on-stage.

Game On! -- Celebrate International Games Month with board games, team games, old games and new games, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Holiday Book Festival -- Hosted by the Village Lake Writers & Poets, 1-4 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. www.villagelake.org.

Selections From "The Nutcracker" -- With NWA Ballet Theatre, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- The Gravel Yard, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Victory Film Series -- "The Nightmare Before Christmas," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

SoNA Beyond -- "Latin Traces" with a world premiere by Carolina Noguera, 7:30 p.m., 214 CACHE, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. sonamusic.org/sona-beyond/voces-latin-traces.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com