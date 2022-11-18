Gravette City Council discusses property adjustments, 2023 budget

GRAVETTE -- No citizens were present to make comments at the Nov. 10 meeting of the Gravette City Council Committee of the Whole.

Only one department head, Police Chief Chuck Skaggs, was present to make a report. All other department heads submitted written reports.

Skaggs reported the Police Department had a good month and a successful Trick or Treat on Main event. He reported all officers have recently completed Narcan training for dealing with persons who suffer an opioid overdose.

Skaggs said he had attended officer Curtis Mullen's graduation from the police academy. Mullen distinguished himself by finishing second his class and was the first officer from Gravette to be chosen as squad leader, Skaggs said.

David Keck reported for the Planning Commission that October was a short month because of the holidays, but he is working on a few projects as reflected in rezonings, large-scale development plans and a lot split on the evening's agenda.

In new business, Mayor Kurt Maddox recommended Susan Holland be reappointed as a member of the Gravette Public Library advisory board.

Maddox also reported that all members of the City Council would be required by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Division, to take eight hours of training before the end of the year. Training will be provided by the Arkansas Environmental Training Academy, and the class is available online.

Maddox said the city wishes to add billing for fire incident calls to the responsibilities of the current ambulance billing company.

Council members considered a request from Todd Renfrow, owner of property at 206 Fort Smith St. S.W., to rezone 1.76 acres from mobile home zoning to single-family residential for the purpose of constructing three single-family homes. The property was previously rezoned from single-family residential to mobile home zoning, and Renfrow is requesting the parcel revert back and be split into three lots as approved by the Gravette Planning Commission on Nov. 24, 2020.

Also considered was a request by Jason Ingalls to rezone approximately five acres located at 14109 W. Arkansas 72 from agricultural to commercial to allow for the construction of five office/warehouse buildings. Ingalls is also seeking approval for a large-scale development plan for this project.

A large-scale development plan was also considered for 1.18 acres owned by Tanya and Charles Murray at 13422 Arkansas 72. The Murrays wish to remodel an existing 1,500-square-foot office building and build a 2,848-square-foot addition for use as a daycare facility. The Murrays also wish to relocate Stidham Lane to provide easier access to Arkansas 72.

A lot split was considered for property owned by RLP Investments Inc. on Arkansas 72 West. The investment company wishes to split two one-acre lots off a 9.98-acre tract and is requesting a variance from the required 120-foot road frontage to 25 feet for one tract. Maddox expressed concerns about this action possibly denying future access to the remaining larger parcel, and Keck agreed the topography of the site has already led to some issues with the future installation of a septic system.

Maddox reported the city had received a $98,545 grant from the Walton Family Foundation to support its tree-planting initiatives. Maddox requested council members approve funds for Fresh-n-Green to plant the trees so the amount will not exceed the budgeted amount for the project.

Carl Rabey, city finance director, reported on the proposed 2023 budget, which he said is "relatively conservative" because of uncertainty about what the coming year will bring. He said he may propose a one-time adjustment in December to allow for additional compensation for city employees not previously compensated in 2022. The budget will be considered again at the December Committee of the Whole meeting. Maddox noted the budget includes a $20,000 request for funding from the Chamber of Commerce.

Rabey reported proposed budget adjustments were "very negligible." These included a $4,100 increase in income in the general fund; a $22,000 increase in expenses, due largely to a cost of $12,000 in administration for dues and subscriptions; and a $3,500 increase in income from grant funds.

Rabey distributed the October financial report and said it was "pretty normal." He reported surpluses for the month of $2,400 in the general fund, $14,000 in the street fund and $632,000 in the water fund, with a $108,000 surplus for the city as a whole.

Maddox reported a part-time person had been added to the Water Department, a former employee who had retired and then decided to come back. He also told of his intention to hire a receptionist to answer the phones in person but said that would not happen until March 2023 at the earliest.

Maddox concluded the meeting by announcing that final approval had been received for the sidewalk on Dallas Street.