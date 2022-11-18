Police beat: Hammers used in jewelry store heist

Hammers used in jewelry store heist

The people who robbed a west Little Rock jewelry store on Wednesday evening used hammers to smash a display case before grabbing merchandise and driving off in a Volvo hatchback, police said.

Police responded to the heist at Sissy's Log Cabin, at 17717 Chenal Parkway, in the Promenade at Chenal, at 6:45 p.m.

A sales manager told officers seven males, wearing hoodies, gloves and masks, entered the business armed with hammers and pepper spray and ordered the manager and another employee to lie face down on the ground.

One of the robbers ordered the manager to hand over her cellphone and "proceeded to repeatedly slam the cell phone on the counter, deliberately making it inoperable," according to a police report.

Both employees told police they were pepper sprayed several times while on the ground by one of the robbers.

The report says the robbers used hammers to smash the display cases, then grabbed an unknown amount of jewelry and drove off in the 2010 navy Volvo.

According to the report, both employees at the store refused medical attention.

Officers were unable to find the Volvo or obtain a detailed list of the stolen merchandise at the time of the report.

Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said no arrests had been made in the robbery as of Thursday.