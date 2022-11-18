



Happy birthday (Nov. 18): You'll go with the fun choices. Even your idealistic notions will pan out at times this year, so shoot for what you really want.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have a talent for fixing things. Part of your secret is that you act immediately. The best time to mend or clean things up is right at the moment they happen. There's no time to waste in blame. You focus on solutions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Fortune favors the bold, though the risk is more than many will be able to stomach. It's acceptable, and perhaps wise, to hang back and study what's working, and not working, for the others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'd be hard-pressed to find anything more valuable than the unconditional support of a true friend. You'll experience the rare love of an exchange that is without expectation of reciprocity.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When you make something with your hands, you put your heart into it too. Those who experience your creation will feel this tug on their own heart — a strange and very real phenomenon.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Is it possible to rebuild a relationship by remembering things differently? You'll entertain alternate versions of what happened and rewrite your memories to think of things in a more helpful way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you're going to do nothing, you won't do it idly. Your version of doing nothing involves a state of readiness. To be alert and observant is not inaction; rather, it just might be the best action.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Compromise will be an integral part of your day and is a skill you should give yourself props for being so good at. Compromise requires humility and careful listening, creativity and cooperation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Everyone has shortcomings, including the people you'll deal with today. To identify a weakness isn't necessarily a negative thing because it allows you to work on finding the opposite strength.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Those who bring something to the table enjoy the dinner better. In today's case you may feel you're bringing the whole meal, and you'll enjoy it all the more because of your proud contribution.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's great comfort in knowing what to expect and feeling confident you can give what's expected of you. You may stand at a distance, pausing to collect yourself and assess things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Because you've already shown that you're willing to work hard, others will support your quest. Deciding what exactly that quest should be is the tricky part, of course. Success is a matter of knowing what to focus on.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Changing the future is easy. Just do one thing differently. This is all it takes to alter the entire course. Also, note that the way you meet someone sets a direction for the entire relationship.

MOON’S MIXED BAG

Anyone can say “I’m right” and go into defense mode. But to advance to higher levels of thinking takes humility and willingness to ride out the tension of uncertainty. Who has the guts to question things instead of jumping into the first logical idea? Who is open to mystery and possibility? Lunar trines and squares mix up the Milky Way. The cream rises to the top.



