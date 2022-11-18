HSBK roundups

THURSDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

BENTON 76, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 72 Terrion Burgess had 44 points and eight rebounds as Benton (1-0) got a slim win on the road. Jonathan Bell ended with 16 points for the Panthers. Robert Alexander led Southwest (0-2) with 19 points. Kingston Alexander furnished 15 points, and Corbin Page amassed 13 points for the Gryphons.

CABOT 63, EL DORADO 47 Jermaine Christopher delivered 13 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds in a road win for Cabot (2-0). Grant Goddard had 12 points and six rebounds, Gavin Muse countered with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, and Austin King tallied 9 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds for the Panthers.

CORNING 58, MARMADUKE 52 Jayce Couch had 16 points as Corning (1-1) bounced back from Tuesday's loss to Southside Batesville. Clayton Vanpool scored 15 points, and Luke Blanchard connected for 10 points for the Bobcats. Chandler Harrelson scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Marmaduke (6-2).

FARMINGTON 79, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 44 Layne Taylor walked away with 15 points, 14 assists and 8 rebounds in a blowout for Farmington (3-0). Maddox Mahan hit 5 three-pointers and scored 15 points while Jaxon Berry had 10 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals.

GUY-PERKINS 68, NEMO VISTA 60 Ashton Ealy collected 17 of his 27 points in the first half for Guy-Perkins (8-2, 2-0 1A-4), which remained unblemished in conference action. Sebastian Ealy had 13 of his 18 points after halftime for the Thunderbirds. Patrick Perry scored 22 points for Nemo Vista (7-5, 0-2).

MAMMOTH SPRING 77, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 44 Nathanael Rogers' 14 points sparked Mammoth Spring (6-3) to its fifth victory over its past six games. Garrett O'Dell contributed 13 points for the Bears.

RUSSELLVILLE 66, GREENWOOD 31 Amare Ellis had 24 points and five steals in a rout for Russellville (2-0). Dawson Shafer ended with 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists for the Cyclones.

SYLVAN HILLS 61, ALMA 48 DeCarter Coleman's 20 points were enough to lead Sylvan Hills (2-0) to a victory. James Deloach came up with 18 points for the Bears.

WHITE HALL 97, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 52 Jai'Chaunn Hayes put together a 43-point, seven-rebound effort to carry White Hall (2-2) to its second victory of the season.

GIRLS

BALD KNOB 61, MIDLAND 25 Gabie Roberts furnished 16 points as Bald Knob (2-0). Drew Jackson followed with 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

BERGMAN 64, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 49 Ruby Trammell scored 22 points to lead Bergman (10-0) to its 53rd consecutive victory. Maddi Holt added 14 points for the Lady Panthers. Abby Methvin scored 15 points, and Kambree Gibson added 12 points for Yellville-Summit (2-1), which suffered its first loss of the season. K.J. Moore ended with 10 points.

BRYANT 75, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 23 Emileigh Muse provided 16 points and Natalie Edmonson scored 15 points to lead Bryant (3-1) in a romp. Jayla Knight and Skylar Percy each had nine points apiece for the Lady Hornets.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 51, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 35 Josie Williams dropped 24 points in a 16-point win for Conway Christian (3-3) in the Heavenly Hoops Tournament at Mount St. Mary. Brooklyn Pratt added 11 points, and Mallory Malone tossed in eight points for the Lady Eagles.

LONOKE 56, CARLISLE 26 Tyesha James closed with 22 points to help keep Lonoke (3-0) perfect. D'Mya Eason added 18 points for the Lady Rabbits.

MILLS 43, MOUNT ST. MARY 28 Jordan Gregory pumped in 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals as Mills (2-2) beat the host team at the Heavenly Hoops Tournament. Jeneva Gregory finished with 15 points and four rebounds for the Lady Comets, who avenged an earlier loss to the Belles in their season opener.

NEMO VISTA 55, GUY-PERKINS 39 Kailynn Garris had 14 points to lead three players in double figures for Nemo Vista (7-4, 1-1 1A-4), which evened its conference record. Camry Eller and Addy Peebles both scored 10 points for the Lady Red Hawks. Jacey Glover's 12 points and Jo'Mia Ealy's 11 points carried Guy-Perkins (5-4, 1-1).

NORFORK 52, FLIPPIN 44 Keely Blanchard had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals in a complete effort to lift Nofork (7-1). Kiley Alman tossed in 10 points for the Lady Panthers. Ally Hodges finished with 18 points and eight rebounds while Sam Greenhaw added 13 points for Flippin (5-1).

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

CLINTON 64, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 35 Brody Emberton collected 15 points as Clinton (1-3) cruised during its First Service Bank Classic. Gus Scroggins and Russ Hensley had 11 points apiece for the Yellow Jackets. Conner Riddle scored 19 points to lead South Side Bee Branch (4-6).

FARMINGTON 85, LOCUST GROVE, OKLA. 43 Layne Taylor turned in 17 points and 10 assists in an efficient effort for Farmington (2-0), which rolled to a win. Caleb Blakely scored 12 points, and both Josh Blakely and Jaxon Berry tallied 11 points each for the Cardinals.

WONDERVIEW 53, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 40 Sam Reynolds had 27 points, 14 rebounds and 3 assists as Wonderview (6-4) won its second consecutive game during the First Service Bank Classic in Clinton. Gage Looney added 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for the Daredevils. Jacob Carlton finished with 22 points, and Max Gipson supplied 11 points for West Side Greers Ferry (7-3).

GIRLS

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 43, WATSON CHAPEL 39 Shawna Carlton scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half to push West Side Greers Ferry (4-6) to a win during the First Service Bank Classic in Clinton. Alyssa Smith had 10 points for the Lady Eagles. Trinity Mitchner had eight points for Watson Chapel (0-5).