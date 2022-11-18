• Dave Chapman, superintendent of the South Vermillion Community School Corp. in Indiana, said a student grazed by a bullet accidentally discharged by a sheriff's deputy during a law enforcement vocational training class described the pain level of the nonlife-threatening wound as a "sting."

• John Bel Edwards, governor of Louisiana, issued an official apology for the deaths of students Leonard Brown and Denver Smith, who were shot by a law enforcement officer 50 years ago during a protest at Southern University, saying in the letter, "It is only right and just for the state of Louisiana, to make amends to those who were victims of injustices perpetrated by the State."

• Gerald Nicolas, 51, of Levis, Quebec, faces charges of leaving Canada to facilitate a terrorist activity, facilitating a terrorist activity and providing property for terrorist purposes related to planning a terrorist act in the overthrow of the Haitian government of the late Jovenel Moise, authorities said.

• Brittney Griner, the American women's basketball star, has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony in Mordovia, about 210 miles east of Moscow, her lawyers and agent said.

• Shane Jason Woods of Auburn, Ill., who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2020, riot at the U.S Capitol, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 55 near Springfield, Ill.

• Hernandez Govan, 43, one of three people charged in the 2021 killing of rapper Young Dolph at a Memphis bakery, pleaded innocent in Shelby County Criminal Court to charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

• Kim Reynolds, governor of Iowa, was elected to lead the Republican Governors Association, putting her in charge of raising money in 2023 for the Republican governors' largest fundraising organization as governor races will be on the ballot next year in Mississippi and Democratic-held Kentucky and Louisiana.

• Kevin Tanner, a former Republican Georgia state House member who led a mental health reform task force, was selected to run the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced.