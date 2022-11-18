Live Music: Melissa Carper at Chelsea’s, Bob Seger tribute at George’s

Melissa Carper releases her latest album, "Ramblin' Soul." today. She has a busy weekend of shows starting tonight at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Carper plays a house show with Will Gunselman at 6:30 p.m. Saturday ($20) at Mark & Lisa Hufford's home in downtown Bentonville, hosted by City Sessions. Then at 6 p.m. Sunday, Carper will be joined by Doug Strahan on guitar and her bandmate from Sad Daddy, Rebecca Patek, on violin at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. More information on the album and upcoming shows at melissacarper.com.

ELSEWHERE

• A happy hour Bob Seager tribute starts at 6 p.m. today followed by a Love More Records Showcase at 9:30 p.m. with performances by Lil Yei, BAANG, Pura Coco, H3ADCANNON and Sarah Lily at 9:30 p.m.; Cody Canada & The Departed will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com

• Divas on Fire will perform at 7 p.m. today at The Juke Joint in the Pryor Center on the downtown Fayetteville square.

• Mike Ryan performs at 7:30 p.m. today at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. jjslive.com.

• The Gravel Yard performs at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

• Miguel Gutierrez presents Sadonna: The Brown Ambition Tour ("the melancholy cry for help hidden within Madonna's uplifting lyrics") at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville.

• Down Home Punch plays at 9 p.m. today at Shirley's, 1311 S 48th St, Springdale. facebook.com/shirleys.bar.

• Mildenhall, Fight Dream and Foggy Bobcat perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2 in Fayetteville.

• Slade Coulter and Parker Ryan perform at 8 p.m today and Paul Cauthen has been rescheduled for Feb. 4, 2023, at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Beer & Hymns hosts a '90s Party to benefit Teen Action & Support Center starting at 5 p.m. Sunday at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. 8th St., Suite 61.

