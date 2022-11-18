‘Must have been like a pinball machine”: Ice on bridges closes Interstate 49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Snow turned to ice on Interstate-49 bridges and overpasses caused numerous accidents Friday morning and prompted Fayetteville's Fire Department to close the highway until city and state crews could clear the frozen surfaces.

"We had to close the intestate due to ice on the bridges," Capt. Josh Hooten with the Fire Department said Friday morning. "It was all of the bridges that had to be closed until we got help from the state or the city to put some ice melt on it."

Hooten said the Fire Department started receiving calls of accidents around 5:30 a.m. on Friday and the calls continued steadily for the next few hours. He said one Fire Department vehicle, a command vehicle, was hit after it had stopped to assist another motorist. No one was injured, Hooten said.

Jay Cantrell, chief deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were called to assist with 20 accidents on Interstate-49. Cantrell said accidents were also reported on U.S. 412 and other highways Friday morning on or near bridges and overpasses.

"The interstate was the big thing," Cantrell said. "It must have been like a pinball machine out there, especially at all the bridges."

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with Fayetteville's Police Department said heavy snowfall was reported from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and bridges and overpasses quickly became ice-covered. Murphy said just before noon that road conditions were improved, but said there were still slick spots in some areas.

Central Emergency Medical Services reported ambulances were sent to 21 reported accidents Friday morning. Five people were transported with injuries. No deaths were reported.