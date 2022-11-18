



• They may have been tasked with organizing Chris Pratt and Katharine Schwarzenegger's garage or Drew Barrymore's talk show kitchen, but professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, founders of The Home Edit, are quickly becoming talent in their own right. The chatty, upbeat, rainbow-loving duo who already star in the Netflix reality series "Get Organized with The Home Edit," have co-authored books on their approach and sell their own line of products, are now the hosts of a new weekly podcast "Best Friend Energy," proving that their personalities have made them, well, Personalities. Shearer, however, is quick to reject this idea and says recognizable is a better description. "I'd rather be like a familiar face," she said. "You have to remember that we still use the staff entrance at most people's homes. Like, we are still organizing under a sink in a celebrity's house. So it's really easy for us to be like, 'Oh, no, we're definitely not celebrities because there is a very clear distinction.'" On "Best Friend Energy," Shearer and Teplin will share the latest goings on in their lives and business, reminisce about funny mishaps, chat with guests and also analyze other friendships, including Queen Elizabeth II and her beloved corgis or Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. Their chats come easily because Teplin says it's really how they are together: self-deprecating, never at a loss for words and frequently going on tangents. "We did not practice for this beforehand, but we've been practicing for this for seven years, since the day that we met," Teplin said. "This is just who we are as people. Don't think there is any practice necessarily needed because this is just us."

• Jay Leno underwent surgery for serious burns he got when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car and remains hospitalized for further treatment, the physician overseeing his care said Wednesday. The former "Tonight Show" host was in good condition and his wife, Mavis, is with him at the Grossman Burn Center north of Los Angeles, said Peter H. Grossman, medical director of the center at West Hills Hospital. "He is in good spirits today," Grossman told a televised news conference. Last weekend, Leno suffered burns to his face, hands and chest that the plastic surgeon categorized as second-degree or verging on more severe. Some of the facial wounds "are a little bit deeper and a little more concerning" because they're showing signs of progressing to third-degree, as can happen with burns, Grossman said. Treatment intended to keep the burns from worsening includes high-pressure oxygen therapy to stimulate healing, along with surgery in which the burn wounds are cleaned and shaved away, he said. A temporary "biological skin substitute" is placed over the area, he said. Leno came through one surgery well and a second is planned this week, Grossman said. The comedian is up and walking, telling jokes and is a hit with the staff, even giving out cookies to young patients.





Jay Leno attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2017. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)





