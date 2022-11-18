ASU broiler project

gets $80,000 boost

Peco Foods has donated $80,000 to the Arkansas State University College of Agriculture to remodel a barn and transform the existing structure into a modern broiler house, the university said Wednesday in a news release.

The transformation of the existing barn at Arkansas State University's farms was set to begin this week. The current barn is a "wide open structure with a tin roof and no technology."

Mickey Latour, dean of the College of Agriculture, said in a release the new facility will have fans, cooling pads and heating units "that are regulated through technology to optimize bird health and growth."

The modern facility will include technology that allows watering automatically for the broilers, the news release said.

It is also expected to increase training and research opportunities for students as well as offer hands-on learning opportunities.

"As active members of the communities where we live, work and conduct business, we are honored to support Arkansas State University's new broiler project," Duane Weems, Pocahontas live operations manager for Peco Foods, said in the release.

The updated facility is expected to be completed in two to three months, according to the release.

-- Alexandria Brown

Natural Grocers sees

4Q profit of $2.2M

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.2 million, or 9 cents per share.

The Lakewood-based retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements posted revenue of $274.2 million in the period, up from $272 million a year ago.

"The fourth quarter results were in-line with our expectations given the moderation of pandemic trends, including more normalized levels of summer travel and food-away-from-home consumption," said Kemper Isely, co-president of the company. "We estimate that product cost inflation was approximately 7% for the fourth quarter."

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.4 million, or 94 cents per share.

Shares of Natural Grocers rose 31 cents, or 2.7%, to close Thursday at $11.94.

The chain has three stores in Arkansas -- in Fayetteville, Jonesboro and Little Rock.

-- The Associated Press

State index ends day

with 3.67-point loss

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 832.63, down 3.67.

"Hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials led stocks lower for a second consecutive day as the S&P 500 Index consolidates recent gains from the mid-October lows," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.