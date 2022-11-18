PB agency to buy, develop downtown lot

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency is moving forward with an additional lot purchase that will give the group control of both sides of Convention Center Drive on East Sixth Avenue for future developments.

On Tuesday PBURA Executive Director Chandra Griffin presented a request to board members to purchase a lot area for $30,000. Having already acquired other lots in that area, the agency only needed the purchase of the lot from Convention Center Drive to South Georgia Street for total control.

"Structure still stands on that property and will be demoed," said Griffin.

Griffin recently announced that Cedar Crest Development and Kee Concrete & Construction were awarded the contract concerning the multi-family subdivision in the Sixth Avenue and Georgia Street area.

Also in the works is the Sixth and Main Street Housing Project.

Mas Ventures will develop a multi-family subdivision of 65 to 75 units in downtown Pine Bluff on land currently owned by the agency between Third and Fourth avenues and Pine and Chestnut streets.

A meeting was held this week with the investors and the architect to go over the timeline and the development agreement.

Mas Ventures would build and operate the downtown multifamily subdivision in accordance with the Re-live Downtown Plan.

ALICE area homes are also making progress with the final designs projected to be complete after Thanksgiving. ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed) allows families who live in the Pine Bluff Metropolitan Statistical Area to become eligible for 100% financing over a 30-year term through Simmons Bank.

The investment area is bound to the south by 34th Avenue; to the north by 17th Avenue; to the east by Olive Street; and to the west by Hazel Street, an area from which the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency has worked to remove blight.

Griffin said a tentative groundbreaking for the ALICE area is scheduled for next month.

Startup cost funding for the Sixth and Main Street Plaza has been received as projected with $2 million from private donations and another $1 million expected from the Walton Family Foundation.

In March the board approved waiving competitive bidding and authorized Griffin to contract Taggart Architects for architectural services for the Sixth and Main Street Restaurant and Retail Development.

Taggart Architects was hired by Go Forward Pine Bluff to illustrate an expansion of the Sixth and Main Plaza to include retail and restaurant opportunities.

In April 2021, GFPB presented to a room of stakeholders at the Jefferson County Public Library renderings that would transform a two-block area from Sixth Avenue and Main Street to State Street into a thriving community space for shopping, food and fun.

PBURA's budget included funding for the development and construction of a restaurant and retail hub.

Taggart Architects assigned a base fee, and though the final cost of the project hasn't been determined, Griffin said the architects are looking at a 4.75% fee. The same fee would be expected from them for the construction of the go-kart track.

"We want to go into a contract to actually get the design drawings done," said Griffin about the Sixth and Main Plaza.

Taggart Architects' previous feasibility study provided conceptual architectural design and promotion rendering for six project sites and preliminary construction estimates.

Griffin said the estimated cost of the project was around $6 million.

The proposed project will:

m upgrade the existing hardscape plaza with landscape and water features.

m renovate the existing storage building into a food incubator and restaurant.

m create rooftop dining and outdoor deck.

m renovate the existing bank branch into a retail incubator.

m build an outdoor amphitheater at an existing undeveloped lot.

m improve existing parking lots.

According to Griffin, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff owns a portion of the land on Sixth and Main Street, but negations have been made and the city will be accepting that property. "We are waiting on them," she said. "Everything will be taken care of for the Sixth and Main projects."

Griffin said a groundbreaking will be held in mid-December with preliminary construction beginning shortly after.

"They're looking at March before we actually have some real movement there," said Griffin.

The contract for the go-kart track entertainment facility at 2100 E. Harding Ave., where the Admiral Benbow Inn once stood, will have to be renegotiated as Griffin said the PBURA will have to downsize in some areas.

"We may have to scale back as far as the miniature golf," Griffin said, noting the cost is a little more than $3.2 million.

"We may have to scale back on kitchen equipment and green space instead of the miniature golf but have the electrical ready to go to be added in a second phase."

Griffin said there will be no changes to the track itself, the party room, the arcade games and the bar, but the kitchen may be more oven-centered for items like pizza and wings instead of having a grease trap and fryer.

"We will still have a nice facility as far as the main attraction," she said. "Scaling back with the miniature golf, the green space can be free space games like horseshoe or stuff for little kids to do that can't ride the go-karts."

Griffin said the next phase of the demo for that area will begin in December.

In other business, Level 5 Architecture applied for grants in efforts to preserve the downtown buildings on Main Street between Third and Fourth avenues.

Nearly two years ago, PBURA purchased the Moon Properties (305-313 S. Main St.) and Dadlani Properties (300-314 S. Main St.), with plans to stabilize and restore the buildings for future lease or sale.

A total of 12 buildings were inspected and assessed then with a cost of approximately $3,704,792 to address every need in terms of preservation.

The downtown area is on the National Register of Historic Places list.

Justin Gilmore of Level 5 Architecture said he had several conversations with an Arkansas State Register preservation officer who wants to see the buildings remain on the list.

Griffin said all but four buildings qualified as historic buildings.

The buildings that did not make the list were eligible for a grant of up to $10,000.

Earlier this year Gilmore told the Pine Bluff Commercial that every roof on those buildings needed to be replaced.

Besides roof replacement, moisture and mold, building damage also included broken storefronts, shared wall damage and structural damage.

According to Gilmore, the building at 309 S. Main St. was the worst on the list.

"It's two stories with both floors collapsed. We could not access the building until we got the drone inside," said Gilmore.

"Because the structural system has failed, we have to go back and redo the brick masonry on the backside of the building as well."

Gilmore said they discovered diagonal cracking, and the building needs foundation-settling remediation.

"I feel one of the major problems is because all the buildings are built and designed for all the pieces to be tied together to hold it together," he said.

"When that roof collapse and the second-floor collapse, there is nothing that is pulling the facade back in."

The repairs on the building at 309 S. Main St. would cost approximately $794,800.

The old Kress Building at 326 S. Main St. also comes with an expensive repair cost of $970,500 because of its size, but according to Gilmore, it is the simplest to fix because it has no roof.

"The structural steel building is still intact, but because there has been no roof for many years, it is a bathtub in there. The entire building is just full of water," said Gilmore.

Gilmore said the two-story building has a lot of riveting on the structural connections and the structural steel is compromised because of moisture.

"All of the other buildings including the Kress building had the other option of $10,000 or more. The only stipulation with those grants is that we are looking at a 50 percent match," said Griffin.

"I'm happy that we got those done to get our name in the running to see if we get those grants so we'll be able to do some renovations to those buildings."