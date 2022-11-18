PREP FB: Darr, Shiloh Christian senior, provides leadership on both sides of the ball for the Saints

SPRINGDALE -- Cooper Darr said he and his Shiloh Christian teammates play for those lined up next to them.

If that all-for-one-outlook continues, the Saints might soon play for a Class 5A state championship, too.

Darr, a senior defensive lineman, said a season-opening 49-14 loss to Little Rock Christian Academy provided a test but the loss brought Shiloh Christian together.

"We learned a lot," the 6-4, 245-pound Darr said. "A lot of guys were playing for themselves. A lot of first-game little bubbles in their stomach probably for the guys that had never played before. We got in the film room the very next day. We were like, this is not going to happen again. It's embarrassing. With that, a lot of guys stopped playing for themselves and started playing for the man next to them.

"I think that really stepped up our game."

The Saints (10-1) haven't lost since, winning 10 in a row, taking the 5A-West title with a 7-0 league record and routing Nettleton 55-14 last week in the first round of the playoffs.

Shiloh Christian hosts Mills (10-1) at 7 p.m. today at Champions Stadium with a berth in the state semifinals on the line.

From his defensive end spot, Darr has 67 tackles (9 for loss), 1 sack and 9 quarterback hurries. But stats only tell part of his story.

"He's an excellent leader," Saints Coach Jeff Conaway said. "I think he has the trust of his coaches and teammates. They listen when he speaks because he's been so consistent for so many years. We really do believe that he earned that trust through a lot of hard work and through a lot of circumstances where he made the right decisions. I think leadership is his best attribute."

Leadership isn't the only key for Darr, who has a scholarship offer from undefeated Ouachita Baptist University.

"He's got a great frame," Conaway said. "He's got length to him at 6-4. He's got strength and speed. Very athletic. You mix that with his motor and just the way he plays with relentless effort. He's very disruptive."

Film study helps Darr devise his weekly strategy. It's not a one-size-fits-all approach. He tailors his plan to the opponent.

"Every week, I scout the offensive line I'm going against, or if I'm on offense, the defensive line I'm going against," Darr said. "I work in practice on what moves work best against the left tackle or right tackle I'll be going against. That's a lot of film preparation. The coaches put in a lot of that for us. They give us the pass-rush moves, the tells that (the opponents) give sometimes. Just having that week-to-week is really awesome."

What's more fun, getting a sack or stuffing a running play?

"I would say a sack, especially if it's a big fourth-down play," Darr said.

It's the Saints' first season in 5A, and they're three victories away from hoisting the title trophy.

"When we came up to 5A, we knew it was going to be a lot different," Darr said. "We wanted to step up in a way that Shiloh Christian football has never stepped up. We wanted to be challenged. I think that's what's been happening so far."

Mills, the 5A-Central runner-up, topped Hot Springs 32-27 last week and is riding a three-game winning streak.

"I think they're very explosive," Conaway said. "Ability to run it, catch it and throw it on offense. They're extremely athletic and physical on defense. So that's why they've won 10 games. We certainly have our work cut out for us."