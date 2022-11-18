Pulaski County homicide suspect arrested, 4 weeks after McAlmont Park shooting

Pulaski County deputies on Friday evening arrested a suspect in an October homicide on the east side of North Little Rock. The arrest was announced less than an hour after deputies identified the teenager and three other wanted suspects in a tweet.

Deonte Harris, 17, was in custody on a capital murder charge related to the Oct. 21 death of Kirk Kirkwood, 18, of North Little Rock. Deputies had found Kirkwood fatally shot outside the gates of Gloria Ashley McAlmont Community Park, located less than 2 miles directly north of Interstate 40 on the east side of the city.

The tweet from the sheriff's office on Friday also identified Jonathan "Papa" Wright, 20, Justin Davis, 21, and Carl Kendle Jr., 17, as suspects wanted on capital murder charges.

The suspects were last seen in a white Mitsubishi Galant with Arkansas license plate AIU 16Z, the release states. The release warned people to use extreme caution when dealing with any of the suspects.