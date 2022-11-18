Puppets take on politics during stop in Fayetteville’s Gulley Park

FAQ

'Our Domestic Resurrection Circus:

Apocalypse Defiance'

WHAT -- Bread & Puppet Theater, the iconic political puppet theater company, brings "Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: Apocalypse Defiance" to Fayetteville. After the show, Bread & Puppet will serve its sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread & Puppet's "Cheap Art" -- books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread & Puppet Press -- will be for sale. Circus goers and apocalypse defiers of all ages are welcome.

WHEN -- 3:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Gulley Park in Fayetteville

COST -- $10-$25 donations suggested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

INFO -- breadandpuppet.org