Puppets take on politics during stop in Fayetteville’s Gulley Park

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The Bread and Puppet Theater was founded in 1963 by Peter Schumann on New York City’s Lower East Side. Besides rod-puppet and hand puppet shows for children, the concerns of the first productions were rents, rats, police, and other problems of the neighborhood. (Courtesy Photo)

'Our Domestic Resurrection Circus:

Apocalypse Defiance'

WHAT -- Bread & Puppet Theater, the iconic political puppet theater company, brings "Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: Apocalypse Defiance" to Fayetteville. After the show, Bread & Puppet will serve its sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread & Puppet's "Cheap Art" -- books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread & Puppet Press -- will be for sale. Circus goers and apocalypse defiers of all ages are welcome.

WHEN -- 3:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Gulley Park in Fayetteville

COST -- $10-$25 donations suggested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

INFO -- breadandpuppet.org

  photo  In 1974 Bread and Puppet moved to a farm in Glover, Vt. A 140-year-old hay barn was transformed into a museum for veteran puppets, and “Our Domestic Resurrection Circus,” a two-day outdoor festival of puppetry shows, was presented annually through 1998. The company now spends its time touring. (Courtesy Photo)
  

Print Headline: Bread and Puppet Theater Brings ‘Circus’ To Gulley Park

