High school basketball
Thursday's scores
Boys
Benton 76, Little Rock Southwest 72
Benton Harmony Grove 64, Poyen 21
Bradley 68, Blevins 51
Bryant 62, Dumas 37
Cabot 63, El Dorado 47
Cave City 60, Pangburn 57
Central Arkansas Christian 58, Kirby 47
Corning 58, Marmaduke 52
Dollarway 77, Friendship Aspire Southeast 49
Drew Central 73, Parkers Chapel 33
Farmington 79, Providence Academy 44
Fort Smith Northside 88, Pine Bluff 79
Highland 52, Melbourne 48
Jasper 52, Kingston 51
Kingston 61, Lead Hill 46
Lincoln 69, Founders Classical 41
Little Rock Catholic 57, Joe T. Robinson 56
Nettleton 57, Vilonia 55
Ozark Catholic 50, Gentry 37
Pea Ridge 58, Subiaco Academy 46
Russellville 66, Greenwood 31
Searcy 60, Southside Batesville 57
West Fork 65, Greenland 40
Girls
Bald Knob 61, Midland 26
Benton 51, Vilonia 46
Bergman 64, Yellville-Summit 49
Bradley 55, Blevins 27
Bryant 75, Hot Springs Lakesiede 23
Cabot 51, Bentonville 47
Conway Christian 51, Little Rock Southwest 35
Corning 56, Hillcrest 33
Dermott 49, Rison 38
Dollarway 34, Friendship Aspire Southeast 10
Emerson 50, West Side Christian 12
Farmington 69, Providence Academy 23
Gentry 46, Bentonville West 39
Greene County Tech 57, Rector 40
Greenwood 80, Lake Hamilton 27
Harding Academy 63, McCrory 23
Hot Springs 43, Kirby 35
Jonesboro 58, Melbourne 37
Lead Hill 52, Cotter 35
Little Rock Central 74, Marion 59
Lonoke 56, Carlisle 26
Manila 66, Blytheville 60
Mills 43, Mount St. Mary 28
Morrilton 59, Sacred Heart 38
Mountain View 50, Kingston 48
Newport 56, Wynne 55
North Little Rock 69, Maumelle 17
Ouachita 60, Spring Hill 51
Pottsville 58, Huntsville 38
Poyen 43, Benton Harmony Grove 42
Searcy 59, Southside Batesville 37
Sylvan Hills 49, Alma 41
Tuckerman 62, Cedar Ridge 46
Valley View 60, Buffalo Island Central 50
Van Buren 53, Shiloh Christian 34
Wednesday's scores
Boys
Clinton 64, South Side Bee Branch 35
Dardanelle 80, Marshall 65
Farmington 85, Locust Grove, Okla. 43
Kingston 50, Norfork 28
Lead Hill 54, Alpena 52
Valley Springs 57, Cotter 45
Wonderview 53, West Side Greers Ferry 40
Girls
Clinton 53, Greenbrier 25
Dardanelle 51, Wonderview 40
Farmington 60, Locust Grove, Okla. 25
Kingston 60, Ozark Mountain 29
Lead Hill 49, Alpena 30
Mountain View 64, Jasper 58
Star City 61, Pulaski Academy 19
West Side Greers Ferry 43, Watson Chapel 39