Scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:19 a.m.

High school basketball

Thursday's scores

Boys

Benton 76, Little Rock Southwest 72

Benton Harmony Grove 64, Poyen 21

Bradley 68, Blevins 51

Bryant 62, Dumas 37

Cabot 63, El Dorado 47

Cave City 60, Pangburn 57

Central Arkansas Christian 58, Kirby 47

Corning 58, Marmaduke 52

Dollarway 77, Friendship Aspire Southeast 49

Drew Central 73, Parkers Chapel 33

Farmington 79, Providence Academy 44

Fort Smith Northside 88, Pine Bluff 79

Highland 52, Melbourne 48

Jasper 52, Kingston 51

Kingston 61, Lead Hill 46

Lincoln 69, Founders Classical 41

Little Rock Catholic 57, Joe T. Robinson 56

Nettleton 57, Vilonia 55

Ozark Catholic 50, Gentry 37

Pea Ridge 58, Subiaco Academy 46

Russellville 66, Greenwood 31

Searcy 60, Southside Batesville 57

West Fork 65, Greenland 40

Girls

Bald Knob 61, Midland 26

Benton 51, Vilonia 46

Bergman 64, Yellville-Summit 49

Bradley 55, Blevins 27

Bryant 75, Hot Springs Lakesiede 23

Cabot 51, Bentonville 47

Conway Christian 51, Little Rock Southwest 35

Corning 56, Hillcrest 33

Dermott 49, Rison 38

Dollarway 34, Friendship Aspire Southeast 10

Emerson 50, West Side Christian 12

Farmington 69, Providence Academy 23

Gentry 46, Bentonville West 39

Greene County Tech 57, Rector 40

Greenwood 80, Lake Hamilton 27

Harding Academy 63, McCrory 23

Hot Springs 43, Kirby 35

Jonesboro 58, Melbourne 37

Lead Hill 52, Cotter 35

Little Rock Central 74, Marion 59

Lonoke 56, Carlisle 26

Manila 66, Blytheville 60

Mills 43, Mount St. Mary 28

Morrilton 59, Sacred Heart 38

Mountain View 50, Kingston 48

Newport 56, Wynne 55

North Little Rock 69, Maumelle 17

Ouachita 60, Spring Hill 51

Pottsville 58, Huntsville 38

Poyen 43, Benton Harmony Grove 42

Searcy 59, Southside Batesville 37

Sylvan Hills 49, Alma 41

Tuckerman 62, Cedar Ridge 46

Valley View 60, Buffalo Island Central 50

Van Buren 53, Shiloh Christian 34

Wednesday's scores

Boys

Clinton 64, South Side Bee Branch 35

Dardanelle 80, Marshall 65

Farmington 85, Locust Grove, Okla. 43

Kingston 50, Norfork 28

Lead Hill 54, Alpena 52

Valley Springs 57, Cotter 45

Wonderview 53, West Side Greers Ferry 40

Girls

Clinton 53, Greenbrier 25

Dardanelle 51, Wonderview 40

Farmington 60, Locust Grove, Okla. 25

Kingston 60, Ozark Mountain 29

Lead Hill 49, Alpena 30

Mountain View 64, Jasper 58

Star City 61, Pulaski Academy 19

West Side Greers Ferry 43, Watson Chapel 39

Print Headline: Scores

