Sportsboard

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

SWAC TOURNAMENT

At Texas Southern University, Houston

Seeds in parentheses; all games streaming

on SWAC Digital Network, unless otherwise

indicated

Today’s first round

(1) Alabama State vs. (8) Alabama A&M,

11 a.m.

(4) Jackson State vs. (5) Texas Southern,

1:30 p.m.

(2) Florida A&M vs. (7) UAPB, 4 p.m.

(3) Grambling State vs. (6) Bethune-

Cookman, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s semifinals

Alabama State/Alabama A&M winner vs.

Jackson State/Texas Southern winner, 2

p.m.

Florida A&M/UAPB winner vs. Grambling

State/Bethune-Cookman winner, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. (ESPN3.com)

PREP FOOTBALL

ARKANSAS STATE PLAYOFFS

NOTE: Playoffs with southeast Arkansas

teams listed in bracket order (place

and conference number indicated in

parentheses); all games kick off at 7 p.m.

unless otherwise indicated

CLASS 4A

Second round (tonight)

DeWitt at Harding Academy

McGehee at Haskell Harmony Grove

Ozark at Arkadelphia

Star City at Rivercrest

Ashdown at Elkins

Nashville at Pocahontas

Stuttgart at Warren

Malvern at Lamar

CLASS 3A

Second round (Nov. 18)

Fordyce at Glen Rose

Greenland at Melbourne

Camden Harmony Grove at Osceola

Booneville at Smackover

Bismarck at Rison

Salem at Prescott

Centerpoint at Charleston

Quitman at Newport

8-MAN

Semifinals (Nov. 18)

Rector at Mountain Pine

Woodlawn at Izard County

SCHEDULE

TODAY

MEN’S COLLEGE

BASKETBALL

UAPB at Cleveland State (Cleveland, Ohio),

6 p.m.

PREP BASKETBALL

White Hall at McGehee (girls), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

PREP BASKETBALL

Hoopin’ for Hoodies Classic at North Little

Rock: Pine Bluff vs. Conway (boys), 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 20

MEN’S COLLEGE

BASKETBALL

UAPB at Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.), 2:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

MEN’S COLLEGE

BASKETBALL

Crowley’s Ridge College at UAPB, 7 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist College at UAM, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE

BASKETBALL

Arkansas Baptist College at UAM, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BASKETBALL

White Hall at Watson Chapel (girls/boys), 6 p.m.



