Sportsboard

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SWAC TOURNAMENT
At Texas Southern University, Houston
Seeds in parentheses; all games streaming
on SWAC Digital Network, unless otherwise
indicated
Today’s first round
(1) Alabama State vs. (8) Alabama A&M,
11 a.m.
(4) Jackson State vs. (5) Texas Southern,
1:30 p.m.
(2) Florida A&M vs. (7) UAPB, 4 p.m.
(3) Grambling State vs. (6) Bethune-
Cookman, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals
Alabama State/Alabama A&M winner vs.
Jackson State/Texas Southern winner, 2
p.m.
Florida A&M/UAPB winner vs. Grambling
State/Bethune-Cookman winner, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday’s championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. (ESPN3.com)
PREP FOOTBALL
ARKANSAS STATE PLAYOFFS
NOTE: Playoffs with southeast Arkansas
teams listed in bracket order (place
and conference number indicated in
parentheses); all games kick off at 7 p.m.
unless otherwise indicated
CLASS 4A
Second round (tonight)
DeWitt at Harding Academy
McGehee at Haskell Harmony Grove
Ozark at Arkadelphia
Star City at Rivercrest
Ashdown at Elkins
Nashville at Pocahontas
Stuttgart at Warren
Malvern at Lamar
CLASS 3A
Second round (Nov. 18)
Fordyce at Glen Rose
Greenland at Melbourne
Camden Harmony Grove at Osceola
Booneville at Smackover
Bismarck at Rison
Salem at Prescott
Centerpoint at Charleston
Quitman at Newport
8-MAN
Semifinals (Nov. 18)
Rector at Mountain Pine
Woodlawn at Izard County
SCHEDULE
TODAY
MEN’S COLLEGE
BASKETBALL
UAPB at Cleveland State (Cleveland, Ohio),
6 p.m.
PREP BASKETBALL
White Hall at McGehee (girls), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
PREP BASKETBALL
Hoopin’ for Hoodies Classic at North Little
Rock: Pine Bluff vs. Conway (boys), 3 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 20
MEN’S COLLEGE
BASKETBALL
UAPB at Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.), 2:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 22
MEN’S COLLEGE
BASKETBALL
Crowley’s Ridge College at UAPB, 7 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist College at UAM, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE
BASKETBALL
Arkansas Baptist College at UAM, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASKETBALL
White Hall at Watson Chapel (girls/boys), 6 p.m.