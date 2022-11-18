VOLLEYBALL

UCA falls to Lipscomb in ASUN quarterfinals

The University of Central Arkansas lost to Lipscomb in straight sets (27-25, 25-21, 25-20) on Thursday in the ASUN Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Allen Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The Sugar Bears kept each set close, but struggled to stop the Bisons’ scoring runs. Lipscomb closed the first set on a 3-0 run and clinched the victory with a 4-0 run, after UCA trailed 21-20.

Jamiryana Hall and Charlie Tidwell led the Sugar Bears’ attack with 9 kills each, while Caylan Koons recorded a team-high 33 assists. UCA hit a .247 as a team. Alexis McDaniel tallied a match-high 13 digs for a Sugar Bears defense that allowed Lipscomb to finish with a .330 hitting percentage. Kendall Haywood and Tidwell knocked down 2 blocks apiece for UCA.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services

ASU advances to Sun Belt quarterfinals

Arkansas State knocked off East Division No. 3 seed Old Dominion 3-2 Thursday afternoon, securing its spot in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Foley, Ala.

Macey Putt, who logged her 1,000th career dig against the Monarchs, served consecutive aces to give the Red Wolves set point in the decisive fifth, then freshman Bailey Helzer secured the win with a kill. Putt led ASU (9-21) with 22 kills and 11 digs, and she’s just the sixth player in Red Wolf history with 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in a career.

Prior to Thursday, ASU had not reached the conference tournament quarterfinals since 2019 and hadn’t won multiple times in the event since 2018. The Red Wolves face Troy at noon Central today.

— Mitchell Gladstone