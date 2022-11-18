Super Quiz: Potpourri

1. Luke 11: "Lead us not into --------------------."

2. Term for an eyeglass for one eye.

3. What song contains the lyrics: "See them tumbling down, pledging their love to the ground"?

4. For what does the "T" stand in "HTML"?

5. She disappeared in 1937 along with Fred Noonan.

6. What team won the Super Bowl in 2022?

7. The "ZIP" in "ZIP code" is an acronym for ----------.

8. Term for an army officer whose job is to take care of supplies of food, clothes, etc.

9. What are the traditional names of the Three Wise Men?

ANSWERS:

1. Temptation

2. Monocle

3. "Tumbling Tumbleweeds"

4. Text

5. Amelia Earhart

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Zone Improvement Plan

8. Quartermaster

9. Gaspar (sometimes Caspar), Melchior and Balthazar