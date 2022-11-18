Man held in 1983 killing wins freedom

NEW ORLEANS — A man who spent nearly four decades behind bars for a 1983 killing won his freedom Thursday after New Orleans prosecutors joined defense lawyers in asking to have his murder conviction overturned.

Attorneys on both sides said evidence of inconsistencies in the only eyewitness’s testimony was kept from the jury that convicted Raymond Flanks. Their joint motion to vacate his conviction was approved Thursday morning by a state judge.

Flanks, 59, was in orange prison coveralls during the hearing but he was unshackled in the courtroom before Judge Rhonda Goode-Douglas heard attorneys statements. A few hours later, he emerged from the doors of the courthouse wearing a black T-shirt emblazoned with the word “Justice” — arms raised in triumph as a band of supporters applauded.

He was convicted in the December 1983 shooting death of Martin Carnesi during an armed robbery outside the home Carnesi shared with his wife in eastern New Orleans.

Border agent, smuggling suspect killed

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and a suspected smuggler died during a shootout Thursday off the Puerto Rico coast, authorities said. Two other U.S. officers were injured.

The agency’s Air and Marine Operations unit was on routine patrol around 8 a.m. Thursday when the shots were fired about 12 miles off the coast from Cabo Rojo, the agency said. It lies between Puerto Rico’s western coastline and the Dominican Republic.

Three Customs and Border Protection marine interdiction agents exchanged gunfire with two people who were aboard the suspected smuggling ship, officials said. All three agents were shot and airlifted to local hospitals in Puerto Rico.

One of the agents was later pronounced dead. The agent’s identity was not immediately released and the condition of the other two agents was not immediately clear.

One of the people aboard the suspected smuggling ship was also killed, officials said. The second person on that vessel was arrested.

After the shooting, another U.S. marine interdiction crew intercepted another boat nearby, finding firearms and other contraband onboard, Customs and Border Protection said. The two people on that ship were also arrested.

Driver arrested after crash into cadets

LOS ANGELES — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder after his vehicle plowed into Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run, injuring more than two dozen people.

Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a peace officer, the Los Angeles County sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday.

While Gutierrez has not been formally charged with a crime, prosecutors can only file a charge of attempted murder if they believe he intended to kill the runners, a criminal defense lawyer said.

Authorities have said that a man driving an SUV early Wednesday veered onto the wrong side of the road in suburban Whittier, crashing into recruits on a morning run. Five of them were critically injured.

The scene after the crash was chaotic, and authorities said it looked like an airplane wreck. Deputies got help from a nearby county fire station and immediately transported some of the most badly injured directly to hospitals.

Authorities said a field sobriety test performed on the driver was negative.

Gutierrez is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court today, online jail records show. It’s not immediately known whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

There were about 75 recruits from the Los Angeles sheriff’s office and several local police agencies running in formation in the street just before 6:30 a.m. when the crash occurred.

Maryland abuse list names 158 priests

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore who have been accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years, according to court records filed Thursday.

Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that his office has completed a 463-page report on the investigation, which began in 2019. He filed a motion in Baltimore Circuit Court to make the report public. Court permission is required because the report contains information from grand jury subpoenas. It’s unclear when the court will make a decision.

“For decades, survivors reported sexual abuse perpetrated by Catholic priests and for decades the Church covered up the abuse rather than holding the abusers accountable and protecting its congregations,” Frosh wrote in the court filing. “The Archdiocese of Baltimore was no exception.” The report, titled “Clergy Abuse in Maryland,” identifies 115 priests who were prosecuted for sex abuse and/or identified publicly by the archdiocese as having been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse. It also includes an additional 43 priests accused of sexual abuse but not identified publicly by the archdiocese, the court filing said.

The archdiocese did not immediately return a request for comment.