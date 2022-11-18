UAPB men’s capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Cleveland State

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Wolstein Center, Cleveland

RECORDS UAPB 1-4; Cleveland State 1-3

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com, ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Chris Greene, 6-8, Sr.;8.2;4.2

F A.C. Curry, 6-5, Jr.;4.0;4.0

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, So.;6.4;7.4

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;20.8;4.2

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;13.0;3.2

COACH Solomon Bozeman (9-28 in second season at UAPB and overall)

CLEVELAND STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Tristan Enaruna, 6-8, Jr.;14.0;8.0

F Deante Johnson, 6-9, Sr.;10.0;5.5

G Tae Williams, 6-7, Jr.;10.5;4.5

G Yahel Hill, 6-0, Sr.;7.8;;1.8

G Deshon Parker, 6-4, Sr.;9.8;4.5

COACH Daniyal Robinson (1-3 in first season at Cleveland State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;CLEVELAND ST.

66.4;Points for;63.5

73.6;Points against;69.8

-6.0;Rebound margin;-3.7

1.8;Turnover margin;0.0

39.1;FG pct.;44.8

31.5;3-pt pct.;26.0

67.2;FT pct.;57.9

CHALK TALK Today's matchup will be the fourth consecutive road game for UAPB. ... Robinson, who was hired as Cleveland State's coach in April, played at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock from 1996-98 and was an administrative assistant for the Trojans from 2000-03 and then later was an assistant coach from 2007-08. ... Doss scored a season-high 29 points in UAPB's previous game, a 94-68 loss at Kent State on Tuesday. ... Cleveland State stopped a three-game losing streak Wednesday when it pulled out a 58-57 overtime victory at Canisus. ... The Golden Lions have made 10 or more free throws just once this season and accumulated a negative assist-to-turnover ratio in the past three games.

-- Erick Taylor