UAPB students named scholars

Tiffany & Co. announced progress made under its Education Pillar of Tiffany Atrium on Nov. 9, including names of area recipients.

The Tiffany & Co. 2022-23 About Love Scholars from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are Christopher Ivory, Monserrat Rodriques and Leat Yancy.

UAPB officials congratulated the students who were recipients of one of the initiatives within Tiffany Atrium, the Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship Program. The effort is an ongoing partnership with Beyonce and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and collaboration with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation according to a news release.

UAPB officials are also excited for all of the About Love Scholarship Recipients from UAPB: Tyre White, Kenneth Parker, Davion Burns, Tamesha Monk, Gia Turner, Talitha Malavé, Lamont Nichols, Benjamin Taylor, Christopher Ivory, Monserrat Olguin Rodriguez, Laura Case, Elijah Washington, Jesiah Toney, DaMarion Vinson, Asia Brown, Kaionta Dabney, Leat Yancey, Braelyn Perkins, Andrew Needham and Kaya Blount.

In partnership with Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé and Jay-Z's philanthropic initiatives --BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation -- launched the About Love Scholarship for students attending UAPB and four other historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), according to a September 2021 article.

In 2021, Tiffany & Co. pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at HBCUs through 2024.

Last year, the About Love Scholarship was awarded to more than 60 qualifying students at Lincoln University at Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University at Virginia, Bennett College at North Carolina, UAPB and Central State University at Ohio. The scholarship for the 2022–2023 academic year will be awarded to qualifying students on a financial need basis.

"Through Tiffany Atrium, we have broadened access and exposure for HBCU students and diverse talents over the past several months," said Mary Bellai, global chief human resources officer at Tiffany & Co. "The relationships we are building under our Education Pillar strengthen our brand. From the second year of our About Love Scholarship campaign to our first LVMH Métiers d'Excellence apprenticeship program and connection with the Harlem's Fashion Row, we have made meaningful progress towards our goals. The most exciting part is that this is only the beginning."

Tiffany & Co., founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, is a global luxury jeweler.