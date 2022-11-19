3 people wounded in Saturday night Little Rock shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting about 2 1/2 miles west-southwest of the Interstate 30/Interstate 630 interchange in Little Rock on Saturday evening, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

The spokesman, Mark Edwards, said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Two victims were taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, and the third victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center.

Edwards said the shooting was initially reported from the 4000 block of West Markham Street, but police believe it took place in the 1900 block of South Rice Street, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of the West Markham site and about a mile south of Interstate 630.

No arrests had been made late Saturday.