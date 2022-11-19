Addressing turkey myths key to holiday safety

While holidays are a great time to spend with family and friends, they are also time to address some turkey myths to keep your family healthy, Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent, said in a news release.

MYTH 1: Refrigerating a whole cooked turkey is safe.

False! Always carve your turkey after cooking. A whole cooked turkey will not cool quickly enough, thus putting it at risk for bacterial growth. Carve the turkey into smaller pieces within two hours of coming out of the oven. It will cool faster in the refrigerator, according to Kizer.

MYTH 2: Thawing a turkey on the counter is safe.

False! Never thaw a turkey on the kitchen counter. Once a turkey has sat at room temperature beyond two hours, it enters the Danger Zone, 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, where bacteria grow rapidly. Thawing a turkey in a refrigerator is safe. Allow approximately 24 hours of thawing time for every 4-5 pounds of turkey. Turkeys are also safely thawed in a microwave or cold water. When using the cold-water method, allow 30 minutes per pound of turkey and keep it in the original wrapping. Change the water every 30 minutes and cook immediately after thawing.

"Hopefully, if you are using the coldwater method, you plan a dinner, otherwise, a 15-pound turkey will take you 7.5 hours to thaw," Kizer said.

MYTH 3: My pop-up timer is enough to know if my turkey is fully cooked.

False! Use a food thermometer in addition to a pop-up timer to check the turkey's internal temperature. Pop-up timers are disposable thermometers used to measure a turkey's temperature. These timers are a great tool, but don't forget to check in the three recommended places as well. The turkey's internal temperature must reach 165 F in the following locations: the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the thigh and the innermost part of the wing, she said.

Remember the four steps to food safety:

• Clean: Wash hands before touching food.

• Separate: Keep raw meats and poultry away from fruits and vegetables.

• Cook: Turkey is safe to eat once it reaches an internal temperature of 165 F.

• Chill: Refrigerate any leftovers within two hours.

Kizer demonstrated a brined turkey during the Holiday Foods Show held by Jefferson County Extension Homemakers on Nov. 11.

Ingredients included:

Brining bag (available online if not at your local grocery store)

1 turkey

2 gallons water

1 cup sea salt

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 oranges, quartered

2 lemons, quartered

2 limes, quartered

4-6 sprigs thyme

4-6 sprigs rosemary

Mix all the ingredients, except the turkey, to make a brine. Place the turkey in a brining bag with the brine mixture in an extra-large roasting pan. Refrigerate or place in an ice chest surrounded by ice. Rotate the turkey occasionally for at least 24 hours.

When ready to cook, rinse the turkey thoroughly and pat dry. Place turkey on a roasting rack or on a bed of carrots, celery and onions in a roasting pan and bring to room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 450 F. Place the turkey in the oven and immediately lower the temperature to 325 F. Baste occasionally with butter. Purchase extra oranges, lemons, limes, thyme and rosemary for garnishes.

The brined turkey cooked faster than usual, looked beautiful and tasted delicious. It was served at the Holiday Foods Show with chicken and dressing prepared by Marnette Reed.

Holiday Foods Cookbooks are available for $5 each at the Jefferson County Extension Service, 500 S. Idaho St., in Pine Bluff.

Details: Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent, (870) 534-1033, mkizer@uada.edu or www.uaex.uada.edu.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Meat and Poultry Hotline is available at 1-888-674-6854, by email at MPHotline@usda.gov or live chat at ask.usda.gov from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline is also open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Jefferson County Extension Service is part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture which offers all their Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.