CLASS 4A

ARKADELPHIA 52, OZARK 21

ARKADELPHIA -- Donovan Whitten threw 5 touchdown passes to lead Arkadelphia (10-0) over Ozark (8-4).

Whitten completed 21 of 31 passes for 261 yards.

Tripp Campbell led the Badgers with 5 receptions for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns. Carter Babb caught 5 passes for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns, while LaTonnieo Hughes hauled in 4 passes for 45 yards and a score.

Kyle Reed rushed for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries.