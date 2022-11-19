Arkansas State women vs. Utah State
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS ASU 1-2; Utah State 1-2
SERIES Utah State leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ASU
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Keya Patton, 5-7, Sr.;10.0;10.0
F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;9.0;10.3
G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, Sr.;14.0;3.7
G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So.;13.3;2.7
C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;8.7;8.3
COACH Destinee Rogers (9-12 in second season at ASU and overall)
Utah State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Mayson Kimball, 5-11, Sr.;16.0;5.0
G Maria Carvalho, 5-8, Sr.;15.3;8.3
G Cristina Oliva, 5-9, So.;8.7;3.3
F Abby Wahl, 6-1, Sr.;7.0;5.3
G Tamiah Robinson, 5-9, Jr.;4.7;4.7
COACH Kayla Ard (23-45 in fourth season at Utah State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;Utah State
68.3;Points for;66.7
60.7;Points against;77.0
+6.7;Rebound margin;+5.4
-2.0;Turnover margin;-2.7
39.8;FG pct.;37.4
28.4;3-pt. pct.;33.3
80.0;FT pct.;64.2
CHALK TALK Utah State held off ASU 66-65 in the two programs' first meeting last season in Logan, Utah. ... Anna Griffin logged her first career double-double Wednesday night against Hendrix, finishing with 10 points and 13 rebounds. ... Mailyn Wilkerson currently leads the Sun Belt Conference with 11 made three-pointers. ... When reigning Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Lauryn Pendleton came off the bench Wednesday, it marked just the fourth time in 31 games at athat the Little Rock native has not started.
-- Mitchell Gladstone