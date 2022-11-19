Arkansas State women vs. Utah State

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 1-2; Utah State 1-2

SERIES Utah State leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Keya Patton, 5-7, Sr.;10.0;10.0

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;9.0;10.3

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, Sr.;14.0;3.7

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So.;13.3;2.7

C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;8.7;8.3

COACH Destinee Rogers (9-12 in second season at ASU and overall)

Utah State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Mayson Kimball, 5-11, Sr.;16.0;5.0

G Maria Carvalho, 5-8, Sr.;15.3;8.3

G Cristina Oliva, 5-9, So.;8.7;3.3

F Abby Wahl, 6-1, Sr.;7.0;5.3

G Tamiah Robinson, 5-9, Jr.;4.7;4.7

COACH Kayla Ard (23-45 in fourth season at Utah State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Utah State

68.3;Points for;66.7

60.7;Points against;77.0

+6.7;Rebound margin;+5.4

-2.0;Turnover margin;-2.7

39.8;FG pct.;37.4

28.4;3-pt. pct.;33.3

80.0;FT pct.;64.2

CHALK TALK Utah State held off ASU 66-65 in the two programs' first meeting last season in Logan, Utah. ... Anna Griffin logged her first career double-double Wednesday night against Hendrix, finishing with 10 points and 13 rebounds. ... Mailyn Wilkerson currently leads the Sun Belt Conference with 11 made three-pointers. ... When reigning Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Lauryn Pendleton came off the bench Wednesday, it marked just the fourth time in 31 games at athat the Little Rock native has not started.

-- Mitchell Gladstone