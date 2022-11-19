Bella Vista Property Owners Association presents 2023 budget

BELLA VISTA -- Members of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association had the chance to preview the 2023 budget at an open meeting held Nov. 10 at the Country Club.

Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson began the meeting by reminding members that the POA books are separated between the association without the Water Department and the association-owned Water Department.

Each department head developed their own budget and presented it to the board at an earlier meeting where the board was able to question them in depth, board member Jason Loyd reminded the audience.

Judson warned members that payroll expenses were up during the prior 12 months, with a cost-of-living increase approved in July 2022 and a merit increase that will go into affect in March 2023. For most of the year, the POA -- like most other businesses in the area -- has struggled to keep enough employees to fill all the necessary positions. The 2023 budget uses full employment numbers because, Judson said, the empty positions have impacted customer service, and the goal is always to have full employment.

Two departments were combined in 2022 with Member Services and Water Department billing combined to become Member Resources. Most of the payroll for Member Resources is in the Water Department budget, and a new team called Data Collection was added. Data collection will work with both the Water Department and the association.

A new building for Member Resources was planned as part of the Riordan Hall renovation. The building would have been in the parking lot between the pools and the Kingsdale golf course. That plan was put on hold because of expenses, Judson said. Construction costs ended up being much higher than the first estimates. That means that most of the Member Resources team will remain in the Metfield Clubhouse and the expansion of that fitness center will have to wait as well. The renovation of Riordan Hall has already begun.

Recreation revenue will be down because of the temporary closure of Riordan Hall, but that will also ease some labor expenses in the department, Judson pointed out. Drivers for revenue expenses include new playground equipment at Riordan Hall at the cost of $60,000; $22,500 for tennis court resurfacing; and $200,000 for furniture and equipment for Riordan including fitness equipment.

Overall income for the association in 2023 will probably be down compared to 2022 because of the payment for cell towers that was recorded in 2022. But expenses may also be lower because the final numbers from the Trafalgar fire are almost complete.

Funds were put aside in 2023 budget for the inter-company loan that paid some of the expenses for the Trafalgar Road fire. That loan came from the Water Department, and another $280,000 is budgeted to repay it. There are also budgeted additions to association reserves totaling $6,335,000 which includes more than $6 million promised by the 2020 plan, which was approved in early 2020.

Golf rounds are still increasing, Judson said. He credits the 2020 plan for the increase.

"Our initial thought was, 'Is this the 2020 plan or is this covid?' but now that covid is by and large behind us, we still continue to grow in the number of rounds played," Judson said. "So I actually would at this point ... say it's the 2020 plan. [The increase is] more correcting our fees and getting that right and our members are very pleased with the fees and are playing more golf."

Annual golf fees will remain the same for three years, according to a promise made during the most recent assessment election, Judson said. Guest green fees and merchandise sales are projected to go up, he said.

Unfortunately, labor fees are also expected to go up. There will also be an increase in expenses because of a new fleet of golf carts replacing leased carts that were used for an extra year at a discount. Also, more carts will probably be necessary since many regular golfers no longer own their own cart.

The Golf Operations Department has two large capitol expenses on the budget. One is a renovation of the Tanyard Creek Practice Center, and the other is new paving around the Scotsdale Clubhouse.

In Golf Maintenance, labor costs are significantly higher, Judson said, but 100% staffing is important to keep the courses in good shape. Fertilizer costs are also higher than usual.

Capital expenses in Golf Maintenance include repairs to damage caused by erosion near the pump station on the Country Club golf course, repairs to a maintenance road on the north side of the Country Club, a new top dresser for Scotsdale Course and spot repair of the cart paths on the Highlands course.

Judson expects the Food and Beverage Department to continue to grow. New menu items will be added at the Highlands Pub and Patio and more events are anticipated at Lake Point. Inflation and additional labor expenses are also increasing costs.

There is one capital project planned under Food and Beverage at the BV Bar and Grill at the Country Club. It's an outdoor walk in cooler/freezer at the cost of about $35,000. The new equipment will mean more items can be ordered in advance to prevent running out of some items.

There are some capitol expenses in the clubhouse category including an anticipated renovation of the restaurant at Kingsdale when the association takes over that space in late 2023, also some carpeting will be replaced at Lakepoint which is now 5 years old.

Maintenance and Construction has two significant expenses coming up. One is $32,000 to replace two rotary deck mowers. Also, since Bella Vista Heights was not included when the city of Bella Vista was created in 2007, the association still owns and maintains those streets. Some $40,000 is needed to repave some of those roads.

The funds allocated for Lakes and Parks include $32,000 to pave the top of Norwood Dam; another pond near Loch Lomond ($29,000) to be used to raise fish and cut the costs of stocking association lakes; a replacement pickup for the Lake Rangers ($39,000) and a new fertilizer storage building for $13,400.

New directional signs will be a multi-phase project. For 2023, $20,000 was allocated in the Central Administration department.

A decision was made to discontinue both the quarterly magazine, Inside, and the monthly newsletter, Connections, because of the rising cost of paper and postage. Those decisions impact the Marketing and Office Services Department for a savings of about $158,000. Two employees were laid off, Judson said.

There will be one $30,00o expense for a used courier vehicle to be purchased.

Expenses for the database team are credited to the Legal Department with a portion of the labor costs allocated to the Water Department.

Revenue for the Legal Department is from the sale of delinquent lots, but that will probably not continue, Judson said. There are fewer delinquent lots to sell, he said.

Expenses are expected to go up for IT, Judson said, with one position added to the team a few months ago and more training and travel expenses. The new computer program, Northstar's Club Management Software, will be completely implemented in 2023.

The separate budget for the Water Department shows a decrease for expenses due to the early payment of the water bond. Also, the association is projecting fewer new homes which means fewer new water meters will be purchased.

Expenses for the Water Department include $550,000 for water line replacement, $276,000 to replace two backhoe 4x4's, $160,000 for a single-axle dump truck, $60,000 for a bulk water station and $26,000 for two variable frequency drives for pump stations.

Other expenses for the Water Department include $250,000 for the Trafalgar tower renovation, $18,000 for a replacement variable frequency drive at Bridgewater, $56,000 for four replacement water tank mixers, $32,000 to replace ground-penetrating radar, $53,000 to replace a half ton 4x4 crew cab, $135,000 to replace a D1 cat dozer and $80,000 for an asphalt hot box.

The meeting was live-streamed and is available on the association website https://bellavistapoa.com.



