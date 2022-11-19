Big 1st half, defensive play let Panthers thrash Wolves





BENTON -- Stout defensive play allowed Benton to turn an anticipated showdown with a familiar face into a runaway victory at Panther Stadium.

Benton turned Lake Hamilton away three times on fourth down in the first half and forced a key turnover in the third quarter to stroll past the Wolves 31-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs on a chilly Friday night.

Big outings from quarterback Cline Hooten and running back Braylen Russell aided the win for Benton (9-2), which led 21-0 at the half. But it was the defense that stole the show and staked the Panthers to their eighth consecutive victory.

"We've been told we're not very good on defense," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "A lot of people put stuff on bulletin board material for us, and our guys see that. They came out to play [Friday].

"We know what Lake Hamilton is about. We've played them in conference, and we've beat them three or four years now, two of them for conference championships. We knew what we were in for, and our guys stepped up."

Benton held the Wolves to 129 yards of offense over the first two quarters and 200 for the game. That type of dominance also enabled Hooten and Russell, along with receivers Maddox Davis and Logan Owen, to go to work.

Hooten, a junior, completed 23 of 29 passes for 264 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception, while his classmate Russell carried 21 times for 107 yards and scored 3 touchdowns. Davis caught 11 passes for 113 yards, and Owen had 7 catches for 100 yards for Benton.

Justin Crutchmer rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries, and Kendrick Martin added 56 yards on 9 attempts for Lake Hamilton (9-3), which has dropped four of its past five games against its former conference foes.

Benton capitalized on its first big defensive stop to jump on Lake Hamilton in the first quarter.

The Wolves turned the ball over when they came up 2 yards short on fourth-and-9 at the Panthers' 21. Benton responded with a 15-play, 79-yard drive -- one that was aided by two personal foul penalties and four third-down conversions -- and scored on a 6-yard touchdown run by Russell with 2:44 left in the quarter.

The Panthers forced a quick punt on Lake Hamilton's next series and countered with a 68-yard march, with Russell bruising his way in for a 3-yard score with 9:39 remaining in the second quarter.

Benton would take its 21-point lead a little more than two minutes later when Hooten delivered a 62-yard touchdown pass to Owen. But it was another stuff defensively that allowed the Panthers to take their shutout into halftime.

Following Owen's score, Lake Hamilton took the ensuing possession and moved 74 yards before getting a first-and-goal at Benton's 9. The Wolves eventually got to the Panthers' 2, but Crutchmer was dropped for a 2-yard loss on fourth down.

Benton's defense would again come up with a timely play on the Wolves' first play of the second half when it recovered a fumbled snap by quarterback Easton Hurley, who finished 2-of-14 passing for 16 yards. That miscue would lead to a 10-yard touchdown run by Russell to extend the Panthers' lead to 28-0.

Garrett Honeycutt added a 36-yard field goal with 10:04 to go to close out not only a 19-play drive but also the Wolves' season.

"Offensively, we did a heck of a job running the football," Harris said. "Cline Hooten did a great job of managing the game for us, hit some big plays. And Logan Owen, a kid coming off an MCL tear, comes back and catches a big ball for us.

"Maddox Davis, a little sophomore, just did a great job for us. I'm just really proud of my team right now."

The victory sends the Panthers to next week's semifinals where they will take on another former 6A-West foe in Greenwood.

"We'll be ready," said Harris, who led his team to a 41-40 win over the Bulldogs when the teams met last season. "Our guys want play Greenwood at Greenwood. I'm not trying to be arrogant or cocky, but we knew the road we had to take. We've taken step No. 1, and we'll make the trip up there. Now we haven't beaten them there, they're really good at home and we know that.

"But we'll get the guys ready, have a good week and they'll be focused up."









Gallery: High School Football: Benton vs Lake Hamilton







