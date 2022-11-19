Siloam Springs School Board celebrates achievements, OKs bonuses





SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs School Board meeting on Nov. 11 began with a few special celebrations.

Board member Grant Loyd was recognized for receiving a certificate of boardsmanship for completing at least 25 hours of school board member training.

The celebrations continued with recognition for the girls high school tennis team, including Olha Los, the 2022 5A Girls Singles State Champion.

Other celebrations included FFA successes at the Benton County Fair and Arkansas Youth Expo, computer science students who helped secure an innovation grant and Advanced Placement students who were recognized for their academic achievements on College Board exams and the PSAT.

After celebrations were completed, the meeting shifted to comments from the public. One patron, Tiffany Haynes, addressed the board during the meeting.

A parent in the district, Haynes wanted to raise awareness of growing discontent amongst parents and community members with the decision to hold high school graduation in Fayetteville on the University of Arkansas campus.

"Graduation is a tremendous milestone in many of our student's lives," Haynes said. "I believe our graduation should be made as special as it can be, and it's something to be celebrated. Having it in our hometown, in our facilities, would bring back that special quality."

During her comments, Haynes said she had started a petition on the matter, which has now garnered more than 400 signatures.

After public comments, Superintendent Jody Wiggins gave his report, which consisted of brief remarks on the state of the career and technical education program at Siloam Springs in comparison to other schools.

"I am very proud of our career and technical programs," Wiggins said. "We want to continue to be a leader in this area."

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick then gave his report, which began with a plea to the public for more substitute teachers and bus drivers.

"We continue to need substitute teachers in our district," Patrick said. "We are falling short on covering our teachers when they need to be out. Everyone is working double time to make sure that our kids are getting instruction every day."

Patrick extended the same sentiment in regard to the need for bus drivers, which has been an ongoing struggle for months.

The floor was then opened to representatives Michael Spaeth of BiLD Architects and Brian Hebert of Milestone Construction, who are leading the new administration building project. They gave a brief update and shared plans to start foundation work within the month.

The meeting went on to include a discussion, led by Wiggins, about the district's strategic plan. While proposals were just received, the board decided ultimately to table the strategic plan.

"I do think a strategic plan is vital to the success of any organization," board member Chris Whorton said. "However, we should consider the timing of spending that money."

The meeting ended with the board unanimously approving a district-wide bonus for $1,200 for all contracted employees.



