BOONEVILLE 60, SMACKOVER 14

SMACKOVER -- Dax Goff and Cody Elliott ran for four touchdowns apiece as Booneville (10-2) romped to a second-round playoff victory at Smackover (7-5).

For Booneville, the first quarter was frenetic as the Bearcats rang up 26 points. Elliott started the stampede with an 8-yard touchdown run, and Marcus Muller kicked the extra point to give Booneville a 7-0 lead.

Goff added a 4-yard touchdown run, and Mullor converted to make it 14-0.

Smackover struck back when Wyatt Parker returned Mullor's ensuing kickoff 66 yards for a touchdown. Dkylan Hildreth passed successfully to Tanner Mitchell to complete the two-point conversion and cut Booneville's lead to 14-8.

Goff widened the Bearcats' lead with a 54-yard touchdown run as Booneville led 20-8. Goff scored again late in the first quarter with a 17-yard touchdown run to give the Bearcats a 26-8 lead entering the second quarter.

Goff kept running in the second quarter, extending Booneville's lead with a 10-yard touchdown run as Booneville led 32-8.

Again, Smackover returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for its final score, snipping Booneville's lead to 32-14.

Elliot responded with his second touchdown. Mullor's PAT was good, giving Booneville a 39-14 advantage.

Elliott scored his third and fourth touchdowns early in the third quarter with runs of 22 and 64 yards, respectively.

Trace Hall scored Booneville's last touchdown late in the third quarter by when he intercepted a pass by Hildreth for a touchdown. Juan Buigues-Jorro kicked the PAT to set the final margin.

Goff rushed 18 times for 206 yards and 4 touchdowns. Elliott carried 17 times for 181 yards and 4 touchdowns. Trace Hall carried ran nine times for 72 yards

The Buckaroos ran only 28 plays to gain 69 yards rushing and 38 yards passing.