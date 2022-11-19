Cabot rolls by Bentonville West





CABOT -- Bentonville West and Cabot's two games this season were separated by 77 days and 160 miles.

The second meeting between the Wolverines and Panthers, however, did share a familiar script.

Cabot cruised past Bentonville West at Panther Stadium on Friday night, winning 41-21 to advance to the Class 7A state semifinals.

After the Panthers rolled off 324 rushing yards during their September visit to Centerton, they controlled things on the ground again, running 52 times for 354 yards and 5 touchdowns -- with quarterback Abe Owen and running back Evion Jimmerson each reaching the end zone twice.

"We're a run-first team," Cabot Coach Scott Reed said. "[Jimmerson] just picked us up every time and Abe, too. You've got a two-headed deal there, and when we're executing really well in the passing game, it becomes more like three-headed. Then we're really hard to stop."

Cabot (9-2) took control of the game within minutes, forcing Bentonville West to punt on each of its first two possessions while twice marching at least 70 yards in under four minutes to grab a 14-0 lead on Jimmerson's 4-yard scoring run and a touchdown on a reverse by Hayes Cox.

An interception by Wolverine quarterback Jake Casey on the final play of the first quarter set the Panthers up at the Bentonville West 12 for their third series and a powerful 6-yard run by Jimmerson made it 20-0.

"We just had to stick to what we did previously against them," Jimmerson said. "We didn't take it for granted -- they got a lot more experience during the year and we knew they'd come at us hard again. ... Everything just fell into place."

The Wolverines scored late in the second quarter when Casey spotted running back Carson Morgan leaking free on a broken play. The pair connected for a 70-yard touchdown, only for Cabot to answer a little more than two minutes later on a 1-yard touchdown run by .

But Bentonville West (8-4) was able to put some pressure on the Panthers as they headed to the locker room. Casey hit Ty Durham on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds remaining in the half.

The Wolverines trailed 27-14 at that point. But they would be without the services of their starting quarterback the rest of the way -- Casey suffered a right ankle injury on his pass to Durham and he required assistance from trainers just to get to the sideline.

"We started off really badly," Wolverines Coach Bryan Pratt said. "It seems like we've had some adversity with injuries and things like that all year and we kept fighting through it. So I'm really proud of what they did [to make a game of it]."

Cabot attempted four passes in the second half, never letting Bentonville West get closer than 13 points at any point after the first quarter.

Jimmerson finished with 184 yards on 27 carries and Owen averaged 8.4 yards on his 15 carries, good for 126 yards.

It was more than enough to power the Panthers back to the Class 7A semifinals for the second time in three years. Cabot lost to North Little Rock 49-42 in 2020, unable to play their way to Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium for the state championship came.

Cabot will face Bentonville in the state semifinals next week, and Reed said the Panthers will need to a much cleaner game in order to advance.

"It's little, correctable [things] and the good thing is, we're healthy," Reed said. "Most of the guys we started the year with are still playing, and for this time of the year, that's really good."





Cabot defensive back Andrew Rohauer (left) brings down Bentonville West wide receiver Ty Durham. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)











Gallery: HS Football: Bentonville West at Cabot







