Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Trinity Village to host bake sale

The Family Council for Trinity Village Medical Center will hold its annual Thanksgiving bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19. It will be held in the Trinity Village Lodge Conference Room, 6400 Trinity Drive, (first building on the right of the complex). "There will be delicious casseroles, cakes, pies, and much more," according to a news release. "All proceeds are used to enhance the quality of life for the residents at Trinity Village Medical Center."

Good Faith Carr plans bazaar

Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church, 3703 Ryburn Road, will host its bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19. There will be crafts, a bake sale, frozen casseroles, and quart jars of soup and gumbo, according to a news release. The event features an assortment of handmade items, including Christmas centerpieces and wreaths, doll furniture and bedding for American Girl Doll, totes, gift baskets, rustic wood decor, and gift items.

Omega Psi Phi plans celebration

Tau Phi and Tau Sigma chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will host the annual Achievement Week Banquet at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 2606 E. Harding Ave. Tickets are $40 per person and available from members of the chapters, according to a news release. Terry Lawson is president of the Tau Phi Chapter. Details: Tommy Bennett (813) 562-2228, or James Horton (870) 692-1064.

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. until all the food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks.

Lula Mae's gives away Thanksgiving meals

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. is inviting the community to receive free Thanksgiving meals and blessing bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. The event is part of the agency's annual Thanksgiving Outreach, according to a news release. Meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Shaneka Hamilton, a social worker, is the executive director. Details: www.lulamaedaycenter.org.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Amos Chapel observes anniversary

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will celebrate its 144th anniversary at noon Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. R.P. Bifford, pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer. The guest choir director will be Donna Huskey. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is Amos Chapel's pastor.

Summit sets Thanksgiving Concert

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will host a Thanksgiving Concert entitled: "A Time To Praise!" at 6 p.m. Sunday. The concert is free and open to the public. The program will feature the Summit Soundz Celebration Band including vocalists: Trisha Small, Kathy Smoke, Aaron Grice, Lewis Hinkle; and the Johnson Family Trio - Beaver Johnson, Debbie Jane Johnson, and Mary Johnson Skillen.

Holiday event set at nursing center

Connecting with the Residents, a pre-Thanksgiving Celebration, will be held from 3-4 p.m. Sunday at Arkansas Convalescent Center, 6101 S. Hazel St. Masks are required, according to a news release. Guest presenters will include the Lampkin Chapel Praise Dancers, Sonz of Glory, Set Apart, Greater Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, and the Rev. Charles Adkins.

Genealogy,

historical groups to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society and the Jefferson County Historical Society will have a joint meeting at 2 p.m. Nov. 20. The meeting will be held at the Jefferson County Historical Museum, 201 E. Fourth Ave., according to a news release.

New Community welcomes family, friends

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Nov. 20. The featured speaker will be Antionyo Reed, pastor of Grace Empowered Worship Center. The theme is Family, Faith and Friends. New Community's pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

Underway

NAACP recruits for academic contest

The Pine Bluff Branch NAACP is recruiting youth for its 2022-23 Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO.) Contestants will compete for scholarships and monetary prizes, according to a news release. Students at Pine Bluff, Watson Chapel, Dollarway, and White Hall high schools are eligible to participate. Parents and teachers are urged to register their students as soon as possible to take advantage of scholarship opportunities offered by the National NAACP in essay writing, art, and engineering. Registration ends in December. To get an ACT-SO registration packet, to volunteer, or for more information, contact Maryann Lee at (870) 718-5330.

Downtown project seeks chefs, entrepreneurs

Go Forward Pine Bluff is seeking food trucks, chefs, entrepreneurs and start-ups for business opportunities supported by the Sixth & Main project. GFPB is transforming the Sixth and Main Street Plaza into a fully functioning space that will feature four restaurants, a roof top bar and several retail areas in Downtown Pine Bluff, according to a news release. The plaza will also feature an outdoor amphitheater, outdoor dining, a rainwater garden, and a fountain bridge. All interested vendors are encouraged to contact The Generator at (870) 663-0200. Space is limited. The deadline to apply is Jan. 20, 2023.

Monday, Nov. 21

Caregivers Alzheimer's supporters to meet

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group will meet virtually at 11 a.m. Monday. The community is invited to attend via Zoom. The topic will be Medicare Open Enrollment Questions. The speaker will be Charlotte Clausen, executive coordinator with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' South Central Center on Aging in Jefferson County. To join the Zoom meeting visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/2966130957?pwd=VzdtWERCeGV2NXZmOFduRkJKUHliUT09 and use Meeting ID: 296 613 0957 with Passcode: U2khq4. To find a local phone number visit https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcXPYchL2c. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency on Aging, (870) 543-6309.

Writers' workshop set

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to its virtual writers' workshop at 6:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Presenters of the writers' workshop will be local educator and author, LaTonya Richardson, and educator and writer, Kanesha Barnes-Adams. The session will provide tips for unlocking one's creativity through writing at any age, according to a news release. The event is part of the umbrella series of The Links, Preparing our Community for Success, and this segment focuses on the arts, according to the release. To attend the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88128605512?pwd=QWRuL0ZwVTJueHJRekwvci9WcWJLZz09 and use Meeting ID: 881 2860 5512 with Passcode: 403792 or call (309) 205-3325.

Through Monday, Nov. 21

PB Family Church hosts shoe box gift collections

Operation Christmas Child shoe box gifts will be collected at Family Church Pine Bluff, 2309 S. Poplar St., for children in need. Family Church will continue the effort for Operation Christmas Child for the Samaritan's Purse project: Nov. 16: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 16: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 17: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 18: 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 20: 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Nov. 21: 9-11 a.m., according to a news release. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts -- filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys -- to children worldwide since 1993. For other drop-off locations, visit https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 22

Mistletoe Magic commuity holiday events set

Go Forward Pine Bluff announced the events for "Mistletoe Magic: Believe in Miracles," family-friendly events designed to kick off the holiday season. Events include: NOV. 22-DEC. 31-- The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends, called the state's largest drive-thru holiday exhibition, will be on display in Regional Park. Gates open at 6 each night. NOV. 27 -- The downtown festivities will begin with Christmas in the Pines from 4-6 p.m. at 200 E. Eighth Ave. The event will include a petting zoo, hayrides, pictures with Santa, retail vendors, and food trucks. Following Christmas in the Pines, the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. DEC. 1 -- The Christmas parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Pine Bluff. The parade will start at 10th Avenue and Main Street and go north to Second Avenue and Main Street. DEC. 8 -- Pine Bluff Downtown Development will host the Shop, Sip, Dine, and Repeat from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in downtown Pine Bluff on Main Street between Barraque Street and Second Avenue. Sponsors include GFPB, city of Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation, Pine Bluff Downtown Development, and the Pine Bluff Festival Association. Details: info@goforwardpb.org or (870) 939-6900, or www.facebook.com/goforwardpinebluff/.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Spiritualettes present musical

Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 900 S. Grant St., will host the Spiritualettes gospel singers in the We Give Thanks Musical honoring the Rev. Anthony L. Craig Sr., Mt. Carmel's pastor. The concert will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 and will include several singers including Courtney Wright and Triuphant, Devin Pruitt and Spiritually Driven, Sons of Glory, Set Apart, and the Williams Singers. The worship leader will be Dee Clay.

Monday, Nov. 28

Neighborhood Watch Groups meet

Several Pine Bluff Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. Meetings include: East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor will meet Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 1

911, MECA boards to meet

On Dec. 1, three board meetings will be held at the Jefferson Quorum Courtroom at the courthouse, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management. At 9:15 a.m., a 911 Administrative Board Meeting will be held to discuss the 2023 Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association (MECA) Budget. At 9:30 a.m., the MECA Board Meeting will be held. At 10 a.m., the Intergovernmental Council Meeting will be held to discuss ACT 833 Distributions. Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

Through Thursday, Dec. 1

Leadership PB nominations open

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023. Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders, according to the Chamber newsletter. The group meets one day each month from January through September. During the sessions, participants network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Completed applications must be returned to the Chamber by Dec. 1. To nominate a candidate from one's business or organization, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/2ba7c78a-6e23-4db7-a093-56e2c035fd00.pdf?rdr=true . Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Friday, Dec. 2

Salvation Army auxiliary sets fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary at Pine Bluff will host a Christmas Sip & Shop fundraiser for the Salvation Army. It will be held Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. Refreshments such as finger foods, sandwiches, cookies and punch will be served and guests are welcome to nibble while shopping for items such as jewelry, home and holiday decor, and much more, said Jestean Thomas, a volunteer for the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. Christmas Sip & Shop tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any auxiliary member or at the Salvation Army. Contributions can also be dropped off or mailed to Salvation Army, 501 E. 12th Ave., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601.

White Hall sets Christmas event

The annual White Hall Community Christmas will be held from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. Santa will be there for a meet-and-greet along with kids' activities, hot chocolate, popcorn, and Christmas cookies for everyone. The public is invited to attend, according to a spokesman. Participants are asked to bring nonperishable food items and/or unwrapped children's toys to the event. These will be donated to the White Hall Food Bank, which will distribute the items. This event is sponsored by the White Hall Chamber of Commerce. For groups or organizations wishing to participate in the White Hall Christmas festivities, the deadline to register for a booth is Nov. 25. Groups will be allowed to begin decorating their booths at noon Dec. 2. Details: (870) 247-6964.

Saturday, Dec. 3

ASC hosts Potpourri 2022

Potpourri 2022: Roaring for the Arts will take place at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., and honor the memory of Anne S. Robinson, a longtime supporter and volunteer of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Potpourri, set for 6-11 p.m. Dec. 3, is the ASC's longest-running fundraiser, which sustains the museum's free gallery admission and high-caliber programming, according to a news release. The gala will feature dinner by Chef Jamie McAfee of the Pine Bluff Country Club, drinks sponsored by MK Distributors, a silent art auction, a silent spirits auction, live music by Dave Sadler, and a live auction with Master of Ceremonies Matt Soto. The fundraiser will feature complimentary valet parking to accommodate the new venue, The ARTSpace. Tickets are $200 for members and $250 for nonmembers. They may be purchased online at asc701.org, by calling ASC at (870) 536-3375, or in person at ASC. Details: asc701.org.

Concert association plans session

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will present Sing, Dance, Rejoice: A Christmas gift to Southeast Arkansas! The performance will be at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the fine arts center of the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The community is invite to attend the event featuring talent from the Southeast Arkansas area, according to a news release. Reserved seating tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for veterans, and $15 for children 12 and younger, according to the website. Details: www.searkconcert.org or (870) 460-1888.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 3

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Sunday, Dec. 4

New Hope honors pastor, wife

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will observe the 24th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. and Tina Blair, at noon Dec. 4. The guest speaker will be the Rev. A. Leon Hicks, pastor of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church at Deberry, Texas. The worship leader will be the Rev. Jay Brothers of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Pine Bluff Community Band hosts concerts

The Pine Bluff Community Band announced its upcoming concerts. Performances include: Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Arkansas Convalescent Center, 6301 S. Hazel St.; Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at The Villages of General Baptist East, 6811 S. Hazel St.; and their major Christmas concert on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at White Hall, 8708 Dollarway Road. Concerts are free and open to the general public.

Thursday, Dec. 8

JRMC auxiliary to light Christmas tree

The Jefferson Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is selling lights for their 2022 Community Christmas Tree. The tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 in the hospital's main lobby, according to a news release. Lights can be purchased for $5 each in honor or in memory of someone. The auxiliary will send a card to the recipient or their family about the gift. All proceeds will be used by the auxiliary for special hospital projects. The tree lighting ceremony is free to attend. There will be refreshments and entertainment by the Jenkins Center Choir, according to the release. To receive an order form to buy a light, contact Laura Beth Shaner, Jefferson Regional volunteer director, at (870) 541-7210 or shanerl@jrmc.org.

Through Monday, Dec. 19

DRA seeks applicants for medical missions

The Delta Regional Authority released a Request for Proposals seeking an organization within the DRA region to partner with local community agencies and the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver two Innovative Readiness Training Medical Missions in summer 2023. The deadline for submitting a proposal is 5 p.m. Dec. 19, according to a news release. Details on Innovative Readiness Trainings is available at youtu.be/qwvvVwuQJgY and irt.defense.gov/Community/. Details on submission requirements and scope of work is available at dra.gov/rfp.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Berry reception, Gillett Coon Supper set

The 11th annual "Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception" will be held at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Berry Farm Shop at Gillett. The 79th Gillett Coon Supper will follow at the Gillett School Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Tickets to the Coon Supper may be purchased by contacting Larry Bauer at (870) 830-4002. Tickets for the reception are $40 each. All tickets will be available for purchase at the door. For reception sponsorship details, contact Becky Barnes Campbell at (501) 912-7560 or Gabe Holmstrom at (479) 409-3329.

Through Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the exhibit "Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs" through Feb. 4, 2023. "Hobbs' current practice is defined by small, highly detailed graphite drawings that interweave the everyday and the sublime in curated juxtapositions. He has been involved with amateur astronomy for over a decade, and it influences everything he does," according to a news release. Details: nickhobbs.art.

Through Friday, Feb. 24

Taylor exhibit addresses racism, prophecy

An exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. "An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor" features 18 pieces. Taylor's exhibition addresses racism, and prophecy. The exhibition will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Feb. 24.

Saturday, March 11

SEARK announces gala

Southeast Arkansas College will host the Sock Hop fundraising gala March 11 at Seabrook, 6808 S. Hazel St., a SEARK college and community recreation center. The VIP reception is from 6-7 p.m. and the gala from 7-11 p.m., according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.