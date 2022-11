CLASS 5A

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 26, VALLEY VIEW 21

JONESBORO -- Down 21-7 early in the second quarter, Camden Fairview (10-2) shut out Valley View (9-3) for the game's final 34-plus minutes and came from behind to eliminate the Blazers and advance to the Class 5A state semifinals.

Cardinals quarterback Martavious Thomas finished with three touchdowns -- two passing and one rushing -- while also throwing for 304 yards.

Jarvis Reed caught 3 passes for 126 yards for the Cardinals.