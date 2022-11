CARLISLE 49, EARLE 34

CARLISLE -- Jason Sullivan racked up 396 rushing yards and six touchdowns as Carlisle (10-1) defeated Earle (8-4).

Sullivan led a rushing attack that accounted for 491 of the Bison's 500 yards on offense.

Earle's Tyrome Hurst III threw for 180 yards and five touchdowns. Joseph McVay finished with 83 receiving yards and three touchdowns.