Cavs top Bears on somber night

LAS VEGAS -- Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team's first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting.

Virginia's players wore sweatshirts during warmups that honored the victims from Sunday's shooting, which led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers' scheduled home game a day later. A former Virginia football player has been charged with murder in the slayings of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry.

The Cavaliers (3-0) will play either No. 19 Illinois or No. 8 UCLA in Sunday's championship of the Continental Tire Main Event.

Virginia went on a 21-2 run in the second half and twice went ahead by 22 points.

"That (big run) gave us a distance, and we certainly needed that the way they came back," Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. "We couldn't stop them at the end, which was the disappointing part."

Franklin scored 10 points during that burst, and he finished 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 6 from three-point range.

"I know I have teammates who are in position of getting me the ball, and the same for them," Franklin said. "I know they can create for themselves. It was just taking open shots and being ready to shoot."

Keyonte George scored 20 points for Baylor (3-1) and LJ Cryer had 19.

Trailing 62-40 midway through the second half, Baylor responded with an 8-0 run. The Bears used a full-court press and kept chipping away, twice getting as close as six points, but Virginia held on.

"We've got to do a better job of getting easy buckets," Baylor Coach Scott Drew said. "Normally, we get them off of our defensive transition, and we didn't get any stops for 10 minutes."

Kadin Shedrick added 17 points for the Cavaliers, Ben Vander Plas had 14 and Reece Beekman scored 10.

NO. 6 KANSAS 82,

SOUTHERN UTAH 76

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 33 points and No. 6 Kansas survived a letdown against Southern Utah, hanging on for a victory.

Wilson set a career best for a second consecutive game after scoring 25 points in the Jayhawks' 69-64 win over No. 7 Duke in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. The Thunderbirds (3-2) didn't figure to provide as tough a challenge, but they hung with Kansas (4-0) until the final minute at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks had their biggest lead of the game, 77-69, with 2:11 remaining. Southern Utah responded with a 7-0 run, including five consecutive points by Tevian Jones, to get within one point with 1:03 left.

Gradey Dick's three-pointer with 40.6 seconds remaining made it 80-76 and Southern Utah didn't make another basket.

NO. 7 DUKE 92,

DELAWARE 58

DURHAM, N.C. -- No. 7 Duke raced past Delaware behind 18 points from Kyle Filipowski.

Filipowski made 7 of 13 shots and had 9 rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-1). Tyrese Proctor added 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Mark Mitchell had 12 points and Jacob Grandison added 10 for Duke.

Jyare Davis led the visiting Blue Hens (1-2) with 11 points and three assists. Cavan Reilly and Jameer Nelson Jr. each had 10 points.

NO. 12 INDIANA 81,

XAVIER 79

CINCINNATI -- Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points, Xavier Johnson had 23, and No. 12 Indiana endured a late rally to beat Xavier.

The Hoosiers (3-0) led 78-70 with 2:25 left, but Xavier rallied within a point in the final minute. Adam Kunkel missed a potential go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left.

The Musketeers (3-1) got a boost from the return of Colby Jones, who missed one game and was limited in practice this week with a right ankle injury. He was cleared to play before warmups and had 13 points and six assists.

Zach Freemantle and Souley Boum scored 15 points apiece to lead Xavier. Jack Nunge added 14 points and Kunkel had 13.

NO. 13 AUBURN 72,

TEXAS SOUTHERN 56

AUBURN, Ala. -- K.D. Johnson scored 16 points, Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore both had 14, and No. 13 Auburn defeated Texas Southern.

Texas Southern, which beat power-conference team Arizona State earlier this week, led early in the second half before Auburn answered with a 15-2 run to retake a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Auburn (4-0) got off to a slow start offensively, shooting 35.5% from the floor and only scoring 29 points in the first half against a tough Texas Southern defense.

Playing its fourth game in six days, Texas Southern (1-5) was unable to keep up with a deeper and fresher Auburn team after halftime.

NO. 18 ALABAMA 104,

JACKSONVILLE STATE 62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Brandon Miller continued a dominant freshman campaign with 28 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and a block in No. 18 Alabama's win over Jacksonville State.

Miller shot 9 for 12 from the floor, doing it all in just 25 minutes played.

Alabama (4-0) also got 18 points each from Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett. Sears, who scored 16 of his points in a first-half onslaught, added three assists, a block and a steal. Burnett contributed four rebounds, a block and a steal while making five of his six three-point attempts.

Jacksonville State (1-2) was led by 13 points each from Amanze Ngumezi and Juwan Perdue.

COLORADO 103,

NO. 24 TEXAS A&M 75

CONWAY, S.C. -- KJ Simpson had career-highs of 30 points and six steals and Colorado beat No. 24 Texas A&M at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

It was the second ranked opponent Colorado (3-2) has beaten in a five-day span after topping then-No. 11 Tennessee 78-66 on Sunday.

Simpson's sixth steal led to a fast-break dunk with 1:18 left. He was subbed out after making 11-of-17 shots and grabbing seven rebounds.

Colorado made just six three-pointers on 25 attempts in its tournament-opening loss to UMass on Thursday. But the Buffaloes responded by going 16 of 32 from distance against Texas A&M, with five makes by Ethan Wright.

NO. 25 UCONN 86,

UNC-WILMINGTON 50

STORRS, Conn. -- Junior Adama Sanogo scored 24 points to lead No. 25 UConn to a victory over the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

Sophomore Jordan Hawkins returned from concussion protocol to add a career-high 20 points for the unbeaten Huskies (4-0). Hawkins was 5 of 8 on three-pointers. Freshman Alex Karaban finished with 12 points.

The Seahawks (1-3) were led by Shykeim Phillips and Jamarii Thomas, who each had 16 points.

WOMEN'S TOP 25

NO. 18 ARIZONA 87,

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 51

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount.

Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Wildcats (3-0). Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the floor.

Alexis Mark led LMU with 15 points.

The Lions (1-3) kept it close in the first few minutes, leading 13-12 before a steal and jumper by Helena Pueyo started a 12-0 Arizona run to finish the first quarter.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dribbles as Xavier forward Zach Freemantle, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)



Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) attempts a shot as Xavier forward Zach Freemantle (32) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)



Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts after being assessed a technical foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)



Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) lines up a 3-pointer during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)



Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts as the buzzer sounds on Indiana's 81-79 victory against Xavier during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)



Xavier head coach Sean Miller, right, watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

