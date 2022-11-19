Church notes: Christmas Tea at Bella Vista Community Church

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., says all services on Nov. 20 will be Thanksgiving services. All services will return to the sanctuary, where a new HVAC unit has been installed.

Morning services are at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The 11 service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in Upper Knox.

Third worship Sunday at 4 p.m., also live-streamed, will feature engaging music, relaxed liturgy and an interactive message. Table activities are available for children in addition to a nursery in Upper Knox. Afterwards, everyone is invited to group up and go to dinner together. Youth should bring $10 and will travel to meet Springdale/ Bentonville youth for dinner.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, will begin Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead the services which will be both in-person and livestreamed. Installation of Dr. Arnold will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 20. A reception will follow.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. After Church Fellowship is held immediately following services each Sunday in the Fellowship Hall.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Samaritan Fridays continue each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., in the Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

The Youth Group will have Sacred Shakes with a twist on Nov. 20. They will sit together at the installation of Susan Arnold, then travel to Fayetteville for their evening service and then travel with Fayetteville youth to Bentonville to a local eatery.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., plans a Christmas Tea at 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are $10 and are on sale at the church 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Join us for a worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Visit bvcc.net for video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds Sunday morning traditional worship services at 8:30 a.m. and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended worship. Sunday School for all age children is in the Lower Level at 9:45 a.m. Adult Bible Class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Christianity 101 is led by Pastor Hass in the Library.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Thanksgiving Day worship service is at 10 a.m.

The women of Bella Vista Lutheran Church are having a "Cookie Baking Bonanza" and "Fill the Freezer Event" where they prepare cookies and freezer meals during the month of November to provide food for those families that are committed to foster care/adoption in Northwest Arkansas.

Choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9 a.m. Rehearsals for the Christmas concert follow at 10 a.m., and all those that like to sing are welcome.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., hosts Bible study for adults meets at 9 a.m. on Sundays, ministry with children at 11:30 a.m., and youth group at 4 p.m. Worship is in person and on online at 10:15 a.m. You will find a warm welcome!

The FPC Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

A Thanksgiving potluck meal will be held Nov. 20. The meal begins immediately following the 10:30 a.m. service. The elders provide the meat dishes of turkey and ham. Congregation shares salads, side dishes, desserts, etc. A short program, "Who's On First?," will be presented.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Lakeview Baptist Church of Cave Springs, 1351 E. Lowell Ave., presents "A Christian Christmas Carol," an adaptation of the much-loved Dickens story of hope and redemption, at 7 p.m. Dec. 15-16 and 6 p.m. Dec. 18.

Doors will open 45 minutes prior to showtime, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, carolers and more.

To reserve your free tickets, visit achristianchristmascarol.eventbrite.com or call 248-1538.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., welcomes you to worship with us each Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube. Recordings are available to watch at your convenience on our website.

Activities open to the community include:

Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

And the Fun with Writing group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

All are welcome. Listen to our podcast, "Hearing Matters," on our website.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Sunnyside Baptist Church in Rogers, 210 E. Locust St., presents the Gold City Quartet in concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Admission is free and a love offering will be taken.

Information: www.sbcrogers.com, www.goldcityministries.com.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.