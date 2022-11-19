SWAC

CLEVELAND STATE 67, UAPB 58

Five players scored eight points or more for Cleveland State (2-3), which trailed early before rallying in the first half at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

Jayson Woodrich came off the bench to score 12 points to lead the Vikings, who were down 10-2 in the first half but sprinted ahead on the strength of a 16-3 run. Cleveland State went on to hold a 35-24 lead at halftime and would push its advantage to 20 after scoring the first nine points of the second half.

UAPB (1-5) did get within 56-45 on a lay-up from Brahm Harris with 5:18 left in the game but wouldn't get any closer until the final score.

Tristan Enaruna and Deante Johnson each scored nine points, while Tae Williams and Deshon Parker added eight apiece for the Vikings, who shot 21 of 53 (39.6%) from the floor to help offset 17 turnovers.

Shaun Doss had 16 points, and Chris Greene followed with 14 for UAPB, which was 18-of-55 (32.1%) shooting. Ismael Plet added 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Kylen Milton chipped in with 9 points and 7 rebounds.