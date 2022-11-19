CLASS 2A

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 60, ENGLAND 20

LEPANTO -- Dennis Gaines ran for five touchdowns to lead East Poinsett County (10-2) in a rout of England (6-6)

The Warriors scored 22 points in the first quarter thanks to rushing touchdowns of 1 and 57 yards by Gaines and a 19-yard touchdown pass from Carter Smith to Omar McCustion.

Gaines ran 4 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and had two third-quarter scoring runs of 3 and 7 yards.

Michael Collins gave the Eagles their final score in the fourth quarter when he recovered an England fumble and ran 81 yards for the score.