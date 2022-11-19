Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Jeffery Lather, 33, of 9448 Terry Lane in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Lather was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Elizabeth Turner, 48, of 817 W. Sixth St. in Joplin, Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with robbery. Turner was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Enrique Pina, 21, of 742 Chateau Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with stalking. Pina was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Antonio Oxman, 37, of 1511 Canal St. in Lowell, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Oxman was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Juan Garcia-Baltazar, 31, of 1206 W. Bishop Drive in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Garcia-Baltazar was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.