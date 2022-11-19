The nation in brief: Four students likely slain while asleep; Quake, rated 5.4, rattles San Antonio

Four students likely slain while asleep

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep, a county coroner told a cable news channel.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told NewsNation Thursday that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds in the chest and upper body from a "pretty large knife."

Efforts by The Associated Press to reach Mabbutt by telephone Friday were diverted to an Idaho State Police spokesperson, who did not immediately return messages.

Mabbutt's comments expanded on the autopsy reports released Thursday, which concluded that the four students were stabbed to death.

Officers have not identified a suspect or found a weapon, Moscow Police Chief James Fry has said.

All four victims were members of fraternities and sororities: seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Wash.

The Moscow Police Department released a map Friday showing a rough timeline of events leading up to the deaths and asked the public to provide tips or leads.

The map showed that Chapin and Kernodle attended a party at the Sigma Chi fraternity house between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday. The map said the two had returned to Kernodle's rental house by 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, Goncalves and Mogen went to the Corner Club downtown from 10 p.m. Saturday to 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Then, they visited a food truck on Main Street and were back at the house by 1:45 a.m.

Surveillance video from the truck shows them ordering at the window, taking photos on their phones and chatting with friends in about a 10-minute segment.

Two other people were found in the house unharmed. There was no sign of forced entry and a door was found open by the first police officers to arrive, Fry said.

Kansas county investigating detective

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Leaders of a Kansas county have pledged to find funding to help the local prosecutor's office search through decades of records connected to a former police detective who is accused of abusing Black women and girls.

The Unified Government Commission voted Thursday to commit $1.7 million to digitize files related to former Kansas City detective Roger Golubski.

Golubski is accused in two federal indictments of sexually harassing and raping Black females for years while he was a law enforcement officer, and of taking bribes and providing protection to a sex trafficking operation in the 1990s.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree told the commission that boxes of files, most of them on paper, are currently stored in an old jail and are not organized or searchable, The Kansas City Star reported.

Golubski, 69, was an officer in Kansas City, Kan., from 1975-2010 and in Edwardsville, which is also in Wyandotte County, until 2016. He has been on home detention since being indicted in September.

Three charged after border agent killed

Federal authorities filed drug trafficking charges Friday against three men allegedly involved in a deadly shootout with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents off the coast of Puerto Rico.

One agent was killed and two more were injured after men traveling on a boat headed toward Cabo Rojo on a key smuggling route exchanged fire with a routine patrol, according to an FBI statement Friday.

One of the men on the boat was shot, while officers arrested three more, two of whom were detained on a nearby boat, the release said.

The three men, identified as Edgardo Santos, Osvaldo Hernandez Camacho and Nelson Rivera Suarez, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine while on board a covered vessel.

The two agents injured are being treated at a nearby hospital. As of Thursday, Customs reported that they were in stable condition.

The FBI said it would continue to investigate the incident and the United States Attorney's Office would prosecute the case.

Quake, rated 5.4, rattles San Antonio

MENTONE, Texas -- A strong earthquake that struck a remote area of the West Texas desert caused damage in San Antonio, hundreds of miles from the epicenter, officials said.

University Health said Thursday that its Robert B. Green historical building was deemed unsafe because of damage sustained from the quake, which hit Wednesday in a remote area near the New Mexico border.

The quake initially had a 5.3 magnitude but that was revised upward to 5.4. The earthquake's epicenter was about 23 miles south of Mentone.

It was one of the strongest earthquakes on record in Texas and hit in an area known for oil and gas production. On Thursday, the state's Railroad Commission -- which regulates Texas' oil and gas industry -- sent inspectors to the site to determine whether any actions were needed.



