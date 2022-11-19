HARDING ACADEMY 45, DeWITT 7

SEARCY -- Kyler Hoover passed for two touchdowns, ran for one and caught a scoring pass to lead Harding Academy (9-0) to a second-round playoff win at home against DeWitt (10-2).

Hoover put his stamp on the game early with a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Kyle Ferrie's extra point was good to give Harding Academy a 7-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Hoover threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Simmons. Ferrie kicked the PAT to put the Wildcats ahead 14-0.

Owen Miller put an exclamation mark on Harding's 28-point first quarter performance with a 78-yard touchdown pass to Landon Koch, followed by Ferrie's successful PAT.

Ferrie opened the second quarter for the Wildcats by kicking a 19-yard field goal to give Harding Academy a 24-0 lead. Miller followed with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Hoover, and Ferrie converted to put the Wildcats ahead 31-0.

Miller closed the half by running 26-yards for a touchdown for Harding Academy's final score. Ferrie converted the PAT, and Harding Academy led 45-0 at halftime.

DeWitt scored in the third quarter on a 26-yard touchdown reception by Jayden Vanhouten. Eli Ashcraft's PAT cut Harding Academy's lead to 45-7.