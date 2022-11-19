Hayes pours in 43 as White Hall rolls

Jai'Chaunn Hayes scored 43 points and totaled 7 rebounds Thursday as White Hall took a 97-52 boys basketball victory over Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock.

Hayes, a sophomore, shot 17 for 27 from the floor, making 14 of 20 shots inside the arc. He also made 6 of 8 free throws and had 2 assists.

Jordan Rasberry had 15 points and Randy Emerson added 11 for the Bulldogs, who will play Robinson at 5 p.m. today at North Little Rock High and visit Watson Chapel on Tuesday.

Also at North Little Rock today, Watson Chapel will take on 5A runner-up Marion at 12:30 p.m., and Pine Bluff will take on Conway, led by former Chapel Coach Marcus Adams, at 3:30 p.m. Pine Bluff lost to Fort Smith Northside 88-79 on Thursday.

GIRLS

Dollarway 34, Friendship 10

At Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast, Olivia Arnold scored 12 points and Tykira Boston had 11 in the Lady Cardinals' season-opening victory over the Dragons.

"Teamwork was definitely the main reason for this win," Cardinals Coach Akeshia Seamster said. "Every player contributed to our success in every facet of the game. We are currently playing with two seniors, two sophomores and four freshmen."

In boys action, Dollarway beat Friendship 77-49.

Both Dollarway teams will play at Fordyce on Nov. 28.