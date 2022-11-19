DEAR HELOISE: Regarding gifts for Grandma, as a great grandmother, my favorite gifts are being taken some place ... a zoo, a musical, a lunch, a museum or any place I wouldn't normally go to on my own. After my mother passed, I found night robes and some gifts with the tags still on them, but I know she treasured the musical productions we took her to see.

Other gifts I love are edible gifts, because I feel guilty buying chocolates for myself, but I love getting them. No to calendars and address books. I have stacks of those from groups wanting me to donate money to them. I don't go to car washes or salons, so gift cards to those places would never get used. I have a bag of gift cards I haven't used. My son knows I enjoy sudoku puzzles, and I like knowing I will not run out of those.

Just writing a note so more grannies, like me, will love their gifts. One more thing: When my mother was 85, she said she was not buying any more gifts or sending any more cards, and for many people, it is nice to have a cut-off date for that obligation. Being nearly 85 myself, I think I'll consider that a custom.

-- Great Grandma Julie, via email

DEAR HELOISE: Your recent column about giving people gifts, especially elderly people, sparked an idea from years ago. My father-in-law was in a nursing home a number of years. What we did is make personal calendars. Each month had family pictures on the top part of the calendar, and the bottom part was the calendar itself.

We included birthdays and wedding notifications. It was a lot of work, but it was a personalized gift. Now, you can take your pictures to the drug store, and they have a service that will do that for you at a lot less labor.

-- D. Hansel, Houston

DEAR HELOISE: Have soggy cereal? Put fruit in the bowl first. Add milk. Then, add cereal. You'll have crispy bites as you read Heloise!

-- Pat Chaffin, via email

DEAR HELOISE: It's that time of year again when our yards are knee-deep in leaves. Here's a hint to make bagging them a little less work.

If you're using a trash can and bag liner, and the bag gets full, you'll need to remove it from the can. Even though the leaves do not weigh very much, they feel like a ton. So, here's what to do: Drill/poke a few holes in the bottom rim of the trash can so the leaves pull out very easily.

-- Fred, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com