High school basketball roundups

FRIDAY'S GAMES

BOYS

BALD KNOB 71, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 55 Jaiven Smith had 20 points in a 16-point victory for Bald Knob (2-0). Micah Story scored 19 points, and Kaden Shreves provided 11 points for the Bulldogs.

BENTONVILLE WEST 66, BRYANT 59 Tucker Anderson poured in a game-high 41 points as West (2-0) held on to win its home opener.

COUNTY LINE 62, SUBIACO ACADEMY 29 Cooper Watson punched in 23 points to lead Class 1A No. 1 County Line (11-0) to an easy win.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 49, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 41 Kellen Robinson had 31 points in a road triumph for Episcopal Collegiate (3-1). Keeton Dassinger had six points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Elijah Mason chipped in with six points and six rebounds.

HEBER SPRINGS 56, GUY-PERKINS 49 James Tyler Spears paved the way for Heber Springs (2-0) with a team-high 13 points. Elijah Riggs had 12 points for the Panthers. Ashton Ealy scored 15 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter for Guy-Perkins (8-3). Colin Fisher finished with 12 points for the Thunderbirds.

MAMMOTH SPRING 81, ARMOREL 46 Gavin Boddie ended with 16 points as Mammoth Spring (8-3) won its third game in a row. Brayden Cray scored 15 points, and Nathaneal Rogers had 11 points for the Bears. Garet O'Dell also had 10 points.

SPRINGDALE 75, MAUMELLE 51 Courtland Muldrew scored all 28 of his points in the second half as Springdale (1-0) pulled away. Isaiah Sealy added 23 points for the Bulldogs. Cayden McGee tossed in 14 points, and Addison Shelton ended with 10 points for Maumelle (2-1).

WONDERVIEW 76, SCRANTON 55 Sam Reynolds' 41 points carried Wonderview (7-4) to its third victory in a row. Gage Looney scored 13 points, and Ethan Kelley followed with 11 points for the Daredevils.

GIRLS

BALD KNOB 56, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 42 Gabie Roberts had 18 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists in a win for Bald Knob (2-0). Drew Jackson tallied nine points for the Lady Bulldogs.

BAUXITE 72, HOT SPRINGS 56 Abby Beene's 29 points powered Bauxite (6-0) at home. Gracie Hill had 17 points, and Stephanie Rico scored 11 points for the Lady Miners.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 55, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 43 Cydni Sanders scored 19 points to help lift Episcopal Collegiate (4-0) over its long-time rivals. Ashauni Corley scored 14 points, Riley Brady added 11 points and 16 rebounds and Laney Marsh contributed eight points for the Lady Wildcats.

HEBER SPRINGS 69, GUY-PERKINS 32 Sophia Stone's 16 points and Jaylea Hooten's 12 points opened the door for a mercy-rule victory for Heber Springs (4-0). Savannah Stout contributed 10 points for the Lady Panthers. Jo'Mia Ealy had 12 points, and Julissia Young countered with 10 points for Guy-Perkins (5-5).

LAVACA 54, MULBERRY 40 Katie May led Lavaca (5-1) with 26 points as it tuned up for Monday's test against Hackett with a 14-point victory.

MAMMOTH SPRING 65, ARMOREL 22 Laney Young led a efficient attack with 11 points to lead Mammoth Spring (7-1) to a sixth consecutive win.

WONDERVIEW 68, SCRANTON 19 Allie Pruitt and Maddie Stovall both collected 11 points in a rout for Wonderview (4-2). Riley Gottsponer had 10 points for the Lady Daredevils.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BALD KNOB 61, MIDLAND 35 Jaiven Smith scored 18 points as Bald Knob (1-0) opened the year on the right track. Mikey Knight finished with 12 points for the Bulldogs.

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 56, JOE T. ROBINSON 55 Walker Lewis' game-winning four-point play with .9 seconds left allowed Catholic (2-0) to escape on the road. Lewis ended with 20 points and six rebounds for the Rockets. Gage Callahan had 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, and C.J. Onyekwelu totaled 14 points and 20 rebounds for Catholic. Champ Calamese had 22 points and six assists for Robinson (1-3), who lost its second consecutive game. Gavin Raath tallied 20 points and four assists.

GIRLS

BAUXITE 58, CADDO HILLS 53 Gracie McDade led the way with 20 points in a close win for Bauxite (5-0). Kennedy Ballard added 16 points.