• John Kerry, U.S. special envoy on climate, "is experiencing mild symptoms" and self-isolating in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, after testing positive for covid-19, State Department spokeswoman Whitney Smith said in a statement.

• Urooj Rahman, a disbarred New York City attorney, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for firebombing an empty police vehicle during a May 2020 protest over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.

• Adam Frisch, former Aspen, Colo., City Council member and Democratic candidate for the U.S. House, conceded in his race against Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert, despite a close vote margin that could trigger a recount.

• Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Mich., took "disturbing" selfie videos and photos with a Green Bay man's body, wrote a Bible verse on his wall and left a handwritten apology after stabbing the 65-year-old victim to death, investigators said.

• President Joe Biden told business and labor leaders that his trip to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia showed that "the United States is as well or better-positioned as any nation in the world to lead the world on the economy in the years ahead."

• Thomas Osadzinski, 23, of Northbrook, Ill., was sentenced to 7½ years in federal prison followed by 10 years of court-supervised release for attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State terrorist organization through a computer program that the former student designed to disseminate propaganda online.

• Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, and Japanese technology minister Keiko Nagaoka signed an agreement to allow a Japanese astronaut to board the Gateway space station when it orbits the moon during NASA's Artemis missions.

• Dustin Thompson, who claimed he was only "following presidential orders" from then-President Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced to three years in federal prison for illegally entering the building, disrupting the certification of the 2020 presidential election and stealing a coat rack from an office during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

• Cecilia Rouse, a labor economist who became the first Black woman to lead the Council of Economic Advisers, will leave the Biden administration in the spring, according to a White House official.