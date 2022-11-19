Incoming Pea Ridge City Council member has some questions during Planning Commission special meeting

PEA RIDGE -- An incoming City Council member had some questions during a special meeting held Monday afternoon for the Pea Ridge Planning Commission.

The meeting concerned a change in a zoning ordinance that was approved unanimously.

Nadine Telgemeier, who is scheduled to fill a City Council seat in January, was present.

"How often do we do special meetings?" she asked.

"This was a code book issue," city employee Dustin Phy said. "It was an exception. It was a code book failure."

"We don't have them very often," said Nathan See, Street Department superintendent.

Telgemeier asked whether planners review ordinances taken from other cities to see whether they're pertinent to Pea Ridge.

"We just deal with them when we find them," said Tony Townsend, building official.

City Attorney Shane Perry said he has drafted several changes over the past couple of years to adjust regulations as they're found that they may not be appropriate for Pea Ridge.

"From my perspective, what's going on here is that the city farmed out the drafting of the zoning ordinance to Regional Planning and took the draft and reviewed it. It was very large. They were as diligent as they could be but didn't catch every single thing in such a large technical document. Over the years, we may find more," Perry said.

The ordinance was approved changing the setbacks on two-story residential structures.