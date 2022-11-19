LIVE UPDATES: Hogs host No. 14 Ole Miss

2:00, 1Q - Arkansas 14, Ole Miss 3

The Razorbacks' defense comes up with a big stop on third down to force a Rebels field goal. The kick was good from 45 yards.

Ole Miss hit a 53-yard pass play on the first snap on its drive. The ball came loose at the end of the play, but officials ruled the receiver down and the call stood after a review.

The Rebels lost five yards and threw an incomplete pass on the three plays that preceded the field goal. Arkansas' defense, for the most part, is humming right now.

3:44, 1Q - Arkansas 14, Ole Miss 0

Matt Landers just made one of the best touchdown catches of the season on an over-the-shoulder grab from 23 yards out. Arkansas is rolling.

Landers now has a team-high six touchdown catches and his third career multi-touchdown game.

KJ Jefferson is 7 of 10 passing for 91 yards and 2 scores.

5:35, 1Q - Arkansas 7, Ole Miss 0

The Rebels are kicking themselves over their last series.

On fourth-and-9, Jaxson Dart threw a 33-yard touchdown pass, but it was negated because of a holding penalty. Ole Miss then punted away, and Bryce Stephens fumbled the ball on the catch, but Hudson Clark recovered it.

The Rebels were flagged on the play for punt catch interference, so even if they have picked up the loose football, it would not have mattered.

8:28, 1Q - Arkansas 7, Ole Miss 0

KJ Jefferson is back and doing KJ Jefferson things again.

He had a number of key plays on Arkansas' first scoring drive of the game. Jefferson stepped up in the pocket once to find Trey Knox for a big gain, then found him again, and later ran for 23 yards to the Ole Miss 8.

On the next snap, Jefferson found Matt Landers for a touchdown. The Razorbacks have a lead, signs of life on offense, and the home crowd engaged.

Knox has two grabs for 36 yards so far. That was also Landers' fifth touchdown catch of the season, tying Knox for the team lead.

12:29, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

The Razorbacks' offense was not able to capitalize on a fumble recovered by Drew Sanders on Ole Miss' first series.

KJ Jefferson ran for 3 yards and had a pass broken up, and Rocket Sanders had 1 carry for 1 yard.

Arkansas punted after the offense gained four yards on three plays, then Jalen St. John was flagged for a false start as the Razorbacks were gearing up to run a fake punt pass. Drew Sanders fell on a mishandled exchange between Jaxson Dart and a receiver.

Max Fletcher's punt was downed at the Rebels' 11.

15:00, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

The Rebels won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. The Razorbacks' defense will take the field first tonight.

Pregame

Arkansas, for the third week in a row, is attempting to become bowl eligible. The Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4 SEC) have lost their last two games at home to Liberty and LSU by scores of 21-19 and 13-10.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson appears to be ready to play, and right tackle Dalton Wagner is back in uniform. Neither player saw the field last week as they dealt with shoulder and back issues, respectively.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 14 in this week's AP poll, enters the game 8-2 overall and 4-2 in SEC play. The Rebels' two losses this season are to LSU and Alabama.

Lane Kiffin's offense is averaging 36.1 points per game, including 32.8 points in SEC games. The Rebels, though, have put up just 22 points per game in their losses.

Meanwhile, Arkansas' defense is playing its best football of the season. It has allowed 4 touchdowns in the last 2 games, and 13 points in the last 6 quarters.