CLASS 4A

McGEHEE 42, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 7

BENTON -- Nehemiah Barnes led the way with three rushing touchdowns as McGehee (8-2) knocked off Benton Harmony Grove (10-2).

The Owls got off to a fast start, taking a 22-0 first-quarter lead on touchdown runs by Barnes, Ky Bell and Tyrique Newman. Benton Harmony Grove got on the board in the second quarter, scoring on a 28-yard run by Peyton Potter, but Barnes closed the half with a pair of touchdowns to extend McGehee's lead to 36-7.

After a scoreless third quarter, Newman capped his team's victory with a 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth.