CLASS 4A

NASHVILLE 37, POCAHONTAS 7

POCAHONTAS -- Sloan Perrin's two touchdown runs helped Nashville (9-3) roll on the road.

Perrin carried 15 for 200 yards and completed 8 of 9 passes for 42 yards for the Scrappers, who won their third consecutive game and will play Elkins next week in the quarterfinals.

Tre Hopkins ran 11 times for 105 yards and 1 touchdown while Alex Mediola had 102 yards on 6 carries and scored 2 times for Nashville.