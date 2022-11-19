Others say: Negotiations needed





Next year, Medicare will be allowed to start negotiating the prices of some prescription drugs. That's expected to lower out-of-pocket costs and save the U.S. government almost $100 billion over a decade. For this effort to succeed, it will eventually need bigger ambitions and closer attention to detail.

Most seniors get their prescriptions through Medicare Part D, provided through private plans that contract through the government. When Part D was being designed in the early 2000s, pharmaceutical manufacturers pressed for a "noninterference clause" to stop the program haggling over price. Without it, they argued, innovation would be stifled.

At the moment, 10 older brand-name treatments are included in the negotiations; the list will expand slowly. New formulations, drugs with generic or biosimilar competition, and certain treatments for rare diseases will be exempt. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the law as it stands will prevent 15 of 1,300 new drugs from hitting the market over the next 30 years.

Cutting the revenue that manufacturers expect to eventually collect from new drugs is likely to have some effect on innovation, but that doesn't justify paying whatever producers dare to ask. A balance needs to be struck. If all goes well, further legislation could broaden its scope faster than the IRA envisages.

With billions at stake, manufacturers will deploy every resource to lessen the impact. Medicare is starting to hire new personnel to conduct appraisals and negotiations. Yet the sums provided for this look too small. Also, companies might hope to shield their revenues by shifting patients from existing drugs to new versions without clear therapeutic benefits--so-called product hopping. Medicare will need to detect and prevent it.

Many years overdue, this reform is a modest start. But, given the chance, the new approach can get a better deal for patients and taxpayers without materially harming innovation, and pave the way for more. That's quite a prize.